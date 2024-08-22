Uorfi Javed recalls struggles of shooting for 50 hours, falling unconscious: 'I just could not take it’

Uorfi Javed is an internet sensation. The star's life was not easy and she remembered her struggling days recently. Once, she collapsed because of continuous shooting for 50 hours. Her life was never a cake walk and here's what her days of hardships looked like.

Uorfi Javed, earlier, in an interview with Filmygyan revealed about her stint in the TV industry. She used to shoot for Meri Durga, which was a daily soap for 50 hours at a stretch. It had taken a drastic toll on her health. Remembering the incident, Javed said, "I fainted because we were shooting for 50 hours continously. So, after 50 hours, I just could not take it."

The Bigg Boss OTT star was a part of the show Meri Durga with Shrishti Jain and Paras Kalnawat. She, Paras, and Shrishti were very young at that time and they would have a lot of fun. Uorfi used to sleep just for 2 hours when she used to get a break while her co-stars were on shoot. "I think, subha ke 5 baje shoot chal raha tha aur main behosh hogayi thi, main gir gayi thi, mujhe chakkar aagaye thhe", she added.

(I believe it was 5 a.m., and we were shooting when I fainted. I collapsed and felt dizzy.) Uorfi who is known for her bizarre fashion picks, has made a name for herself in the social media domain. There was a point in her life when she used to get replaced from shows, or it used to go off-air. She has definitely come a long way.

Javed is all up now set for her next show Follow Karlo Yaar which will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Looking back at her challenging time, Uorfi revealed of giving a 20 percent cut from her salary to the channel. When the actress did not want to give up, she was replaced and was told that she could not act. However, with time, she understood that rejection had nothing to do with her and worked hard to make a name for herself.



