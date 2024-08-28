'When Uorfi Javed goes through your wardrobe': Abdu Rozik humorously roasts her fashion pick; Watch

You cannot ignore Uorfi Javed, whether you like her or hate her. She has always been trolled for her fashion sense, and today was no different. Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik took a subtle dig at her sartorial pick, and the video he posted will leave you in splits.

Abdu Rozik became very famous because of his stint in Bigg Boss 16. A while ago, he posted a video on Instagram showing him coming out of the shower in a towel. He then opens his wardrobe and is astonished to see that his clothes, especially jeans, are missing. Rozik then searches his other closet, only to see that it is empty.

The Tajikistani singer is then shown walking ahead in his house, and the clip shifts to Uorfi Javed. She is seen wearing a top made out of different jeans. A shocked Abdu is then seen banging his head and slamming the door quietly, and the background music ends with "Tauba Tauba."

Uorfi Javed always stuns her fans with her creative fashion outfits. From dresses made out of bangles to ensembles featuring wristwatches, bananas, and cell phones, the Bigg Boss OTT star has done it all. Rozik posted a video of an eye-catching ensemble Javed had worn in Mumbai.

The Follow Karlo Yaar star left everyone shocked when she wore denim jeans as a top. You absolutely read it right—the 26-year-old star had given her jeans a creative twist. A report by News 18 claimed that Uorfi had planned to improvise her outfit with jeans.

Earlier, during an interview with ETimes, Uorfi claimed that she loves experimenting with her fashion choices as she craves attention. She said, This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then? She also took a dig at trollers and said that they do not have a problem with her clothing; they are just here to get some attention by using her name.

On the work front, she has just launched her debut web series, Follow Karlo Yaar, on Amazon Prime Video.

