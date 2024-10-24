Uorfi recalls bumping into Javed Akhtar at airport; reveals his reaction after she joked about Farhan and Zoya Akhtar feeling ‘threatened’ by her presence

Uorfi Javed often grabs the spotlight for her bizarre sartorial choices. The internet sensation maintains an active presence on social media and often treats fans with her unique fashion sense. However, this time, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared a candid photo with Javed Akhtar and recalled bumping into him at the airport. Uorfi detailed how Javed asked her to sit next to him, and she made weird jokes about how people thought he was her grandfather.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Uorfi Javed praised Javed Akhtar, expressing, "Lately I’ve been obsessed with Javed sir. His intellectuality, thoughts. I find it really amusing how he always has a different pov on certain things and how fearlessly he expresses them. It’s one quality I would really want to have."

She went on to add, "I bumped into Javed sir at the airport a year back; he recognized me and called me to sit next to him. I made weird jokes about how people think he is my grandfather. I thought I offended him, but to my surprise, he understood my humour and laughed. He spoke to me for a good 20 minutes with a lot of interest."

Further, in the caption, Uorfi revealed that the National award winner invited her for dinner. Although that did not happen, she gained some respect in her own eyes. The Follow Kar Lo Yaar star explained that she joked how Farhan and Zoya Akhtar would feel threatened by her presence as they would have another contender to his will.

In response to such a remark, he laughed without getting offended. Concluding her thoughts, the social media personality jotted down, "It’s rare you meet people who actually leave a mark and force you to think about all sorts of things in life."

Take a look at the post here:

Uorfi Javed also mentioned watching Salim Khan and Javed Khan's documentary. She detailed her obsession with the latter and called them 'different personalities yet unique.'

For the uninitiated, Uorfi Javed participated in Karan Johar's reality show, The Traitors. The official announcement for the show has already been made by the makers.

