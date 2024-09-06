After Sudhanshu Pandey-Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin and Uorfi Javed to participate in Karan Johar's The Traitors?

After Sudhanshu Pandey suddenly departed from Anupamaa, there were reports that he was participating in the upcoming reality show titled The Traitors. Hosted by Karan Johar, it is reported to be an Indian version of a popular international reality show. While a few of the names have already been confirmed, new developments suggest that Jasmine Bhasin and Uorfi Javed will also be seen as participants.

According to Etimes, Uorfi has signed on to star with Sudhanshu Pandey, Karan Kundrra, and others in The Traitors. With this being the case, it will mark her reunion with Karan Johar as the filmmaker was seen hosting the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, wherein she was one of the contestants.

A source close to her informed the portal, "The reunion of Uorfi and Karan would be interesting to watch. She has recently done Follow Kar Lo Yaar, a reality show with the OTT platform bringing The Traitors to India. She would be flying next week." On the other hand, according to India Forums, Jasmine Bhasin is set to appear in this new show. The portal reported that sources close to the production confirmed the news.

As of now, Sudhanshu Pandey, Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin, Uorfi Javed, and Anshula Kapoor are confirmed contestants of The Traitors. As of now, more celebrities are expected to join the series. The show is based on the Dutch series De Verraders. It will bring together contestants, who will be confined to a single location for ten days and filmed in the breathtaking locales of Jaisalmer.

In this thrilling competition, contestants will face a series of challenging tasks to prove their skills and abilities. However, there's a twist to raise the stakes even higher. The host will secretly select a few participants as 'Traitors.' These Traitors will be tasked with strategically working to eliminate the 'Faithful' contestants, creating an intense atmosphere of deception and strategic gameplay.

More details on the project are awaited. However, fans are already excited to have their favorite stars together.

