When Uorfi Javed's Snapchat account got hacked, nude pics were leaked and people took screenshots: Report

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to abusive language.

Uorfi Javed is known for her boldest fashionable pics. She had once encountered a horrific scene where her Snapchat account had been hacked and her nude, private snaps got leaked on social media. The pictures had gone viral, even before she could delete them. Read the report further right here.

A Times Now Digital report states that Uorfi Javed had revealed details about the horrendous incident to content creators Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani. She had said, "It was just after the COVID-19 pandemic. Someone hacked my photos and my photos were saved in memories. It was my fault. I did not do double-authentication. Someone posted it on story. I immediately deleted but people had taken screenshots."

The report further claimed that the pictures of the Bigg Boss OTT 1 star had gone viral. Javed is known for her bizarre fashion sense and has been a part of serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She always creates headlines for her bizarre outfits.

A few days back she hogged the limelight because of a viral clip that was doing roundabout. It showed the social media star to be upset and irritated at the paps, reportedly. The alleged incident had taken place in Mumbai where Uorfi was heard saying, "Mera bahot dimaag kharab ho raha hai (I'm getting really frustrated.)"

Even in the past, she had slammed fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala for sending her vulgar messages, as per a report by the same publication. He had allegedly made a comment on Orry's shoutout on social media to Uorfi. He had praised her and she reposted the comment and that is when Sufi posted a dirty comment. He remarked by saying, "Uske l***e mein ghus jayegi kya?"

This happened after Orry had commented on Uorfi's post by saying, "F***ing love her". Well, Javed has ensured that she makes a nice for herself in the entertainment glam world. After getting a lot of fame with Bigg Boss OTT, she was seen in the 14th edition of Splitsvilla and also made her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

