EXCLUSIVE: Mohsin Khan expresses admiration for Naseeruddin Shah’s work; calls THESE actors his inspiration

In the 4th episode of the Pinkvilla Behind the Success series, we had a candid conversation with Mohsin Khan, known for his role as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai. During the interview, when asked about Rajan Shahi’s picture from Masoom, Mohsin Khan revealed his admiration for Naseeruddin Shah’s work.

Thinking back to the day, Mohsin revealed that he had watched Masoom a lot of times, but this time he found the child artist familiar, who was none other than Rajan Shahi. He then texted him, asking about his role, to which Rajan Shahi confirmed playing the role of a small boy in Naseeruddin Shah’s movie Masoom. Mohsin further added that he loves watching Naseeruddin Shah’s movies and puts them on whenever he is free with a desire to learn something new.

One of his favorite movies starring the veteran actor that he usually binges on is Pestonjee.

In further conversation, he was asked about his inspiration from the acting industry, apart from Naseerudin Shah. Mohsin revealed that he watched Ram Aur Shyam in his childhood and was mesmerized by Dilip Kumar’s comic timing and his impeccable performance. As he loved the late legend’s performance in the movie, Mohsin watched many of his films and got inspired by his performances. He also added that in YRKKH, he shot one scene where Kartik was talking in Dilip Kumar’s style only because of his extreme love.

While talking about Hollywood, Mohsin expressed that he was inspired by the famous actor-comedian Jim Carrey. In his popular role as Kartik, he incorporated mannerisms like giving an awkward smile and falling as he was inspired by 90s Jim Carrey, which made his role so iconic.

Mohsin Khan rose to fame with his role as Kartik Goenka in the Starplus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His role as Kartik, a charismatic and entertaining character, has earned him a place in millions of hearts.

After YRKKH, Mohsin did many music videos and was recently seen on the OTT show Jab Mila Tu opposite Eisha Singh. The wide fan following of Mohsin Khan is now waiting to see him again in the new role.

