Watch: Tejasswi Prakash sits in middle of highway struggling to hold hot tea cups; Karan Kundrra’s fun banter with her is too cute to miss

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most adorable and cute couples in the television industry. The duo has been headstrong since the Bigg Boss 15 days and often go on vacation, trips, and long drives together. Currently, they are headed to another holiday vacation and have been sharing candid glimpses from their trip on social media. Karan posted a video on his Instagram handle updating fans about how they got stuck at a highway during their way to the airport.

In the clip posted by Karan Kundrra on his Instagram story, we can see him filming Tejasswi Prakash from his phone. The Naagin actress is seen sitting in the middle of the highway. A confused Kundrra asks her, "Yeh kar rahi hai (What are you doing?)” and then notices that since she couldn't hold the hot tea cups, Tejasswi put the cups down on the highway.

She remarks, “I cannot hold this. It's too hot. I couldn't even walk holding this.It's very hot. I could die with this.” Karan mentions that they don't have much time in hand to reach the airport and jokes, “You don't die with this. Chal.” Further, Tejasswi underlines how much struggle she did and lastly, the couple did a cute cheer of their tea cups.

In another video, Karan is seen struggling to reach the airport after his car gets a flat tire. He takes help from a local man to get the tire fixed. The actor says, “We have to be at the airport in like 2 hours. And I have a flat tire. Like exactly two hours and this is what happens. Welcome to India. We are taking the jugaad from outside. We are not taking the tire off and just getting it done.”

Further, Karan treated fans with a sneak peek into their Bengaluru trip by dropping one more video wherein they are seen relishing local and traditional cuisine. They ate egg rice on a banana leaf.

