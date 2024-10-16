Tejasswi Prakash treats fans to glimpses of romantic Goa getaway with boyfriend Karan Kundrra; WATCH

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash can’t get enough of each other and their social media posts are proof of it. After enjoying an intimate birthday celebration of Karan, the couple are currently in Goa, enjoying some quality time together. Today (October 16), Tejasswi took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures and videos from their Goa retreat.

On October 16, Tejasswi Prakash took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a video that is a compilation of photos and videos of their time in Goa. The clip is uploaded with the caption, "Peaceful.” The video also shows how they celebrated Karan Kundrra’s 40th birthday.

The couple are seen, dressed in breezy beach outfits and enjoying dinner dates and romantic time together. They also take their fans on a gastronomic journey as they enjoy sea food and fancy mocktails.

The Naagin actress also uploaded a few pictures on her Instagram story. In the first picture, the couple is seen enjoying a candlelight dinner. Karan is seen in a black shirt, while Tejasswi wears a strapless dress. In another picture, the actress wears a pink ombre dress that also gives a glimpse of her toned physique, and her boyfriend wears a navy blue shirt with pink floral patterns all over.

Seeing the photos and videos of Tejasswi and Karan, their fans got too excited. One user wrote, “Just know b'day is just a gateway to spend time together hahah.” Another wrote, “Nazar na lage. Sunny Laddoo happy rahe always.”

On October 11, Karan Kundrra turned 40. The actor and his girlfriend had an intimate celebration that Prakash planned. She wished him, "I often sit and think about all of the great memories you have given me just by being you. I hope this year and for all the time I have with you, your soul is as untouched... happy birthday my sunny #terebinanaguzarae."

Meanwhile, talking about Tejasswi Prakash's work, she was last seen portraying the lead role in Naagin 6. She also made a guest appearance on Temptation Island, which was hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra will soon be seen in the Karan Johar-hosted show, The Traitors.

