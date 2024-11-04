WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are here to make Monday morning bright as they get clicked together

Celeb couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to bring smiles to their fans. TejRan fans eagerly wait to see their beloved couple together. Amidst this festive season, Tejasswi and Karan were seen celebrating Diwali with their families. Earlier today, the duo were again clicked by the paparazzi and were all smiles as the posed for the pictures.

Today early morning, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were all smiles as they were spotted by the media after their celebrations. Tejasswi looked beautiful in a floral printed white traditional attire and wore jhumkas. Meanwhile, Karan donned a green shirt and black pants. After posing for the pictures, the couple bid goodbye to their friends and left.

Watch Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's video here-

For the uninformed, TejRan celebrated Diwali together at Tejasswi's house in the presence of their family. Their celebrations were filled with laughter, sweets, crackers and love

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love tale, the duo have dished out relationship goals every time. The whole nation has been a witness of their beautiful love story that began during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 15.

Initially, Tejasswi and Karan had their share of conflicts, but their feelings for each other soon blossomed. During the Ticket to Finale task, Tejasswi and Karan were in a conflict with each other. Despite their seemingly irreconcilable differences, the pair surprised their fans with a reconciliation that included Tejasswi expressing her love for Karan. After this confession, Tejasswi and Karan fell deeply in love with each other and have been inseparable ever since.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting Temptation Island. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Naagin 6.

Karan will soon be seen in Traitors, an upcoming reality show led by Karan Johar. The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the American show with the same title. The show will have a group of celebrity contestants locking horns in the game of survival. Apart from Karan Kundrra, several celebrities like Jasmine Bhasin, Jannat Zubair, Sundhanshu Pandey, Raj Kundra and Anshula Kapoor are a part of the show.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra gives BEST response on manners to Tejasswi Prakash, as she heads for outing with her doggos