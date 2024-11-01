PICS: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrate Diwali with their families, Fans call it a ‘dream come true’

Television's much-loved couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, delighted fans this Diwali by celebrating the festival with each other's families. They shared heartwarming pictures that featured Karan’s mom and sister along with Tejasswi’s parents, creating a beautiful moment for their followers, who have long dreamed of seeing the two families together.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made this year's Diwali celebration truly memorable by bringing their families together for the festivities. The photos capture the couple enjoying firecrackers, taking part in the puja, and later celebrating Teju's father's birthday. One delightful image shows Tejasswi sitting between her parents at the table filled with cakes, while Karan's mom is on one side, and he and his sister are on the other.

One clip from the post shows Tejasswi lighting a firecracker on the road accompanied by her father and Karan. Among the family pictures, one photo shows the lovebird posing together with phuljhadis in their hands.

Check out Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Diwali celebrations below:

Karan and Tejasswi Prakash, both known for their strong fan followings, have always kept their followers close to their journey. As soon as the pictures hit social media, fans flooded the posts with comments, expressing how thrilled they were to see their favorite couple celebrating Diwali in such a close-knit way. Many commented that this was something they had 'manifested,' sharing how overjoyed they were to see Karan and Tejasswi’s families coming together for the first time in such a special way.

Fans who have been supporting the couple since their early days on Bigg Boss called this Diwali moment a 'dream come true' and filled the comment sections with heartfelt blessings for the couple’s future. "Wait!! Is this for real. We got their Diwali pics," wrote one user. "This just this... always manifested to see my fastbhaag happy with their whole family," wrote another.

Karan uploaded the photo with the caption, "Happy Diwali and a very Happy Birthday Uncle Wayngankar."

