WATCH: Tejasswi Prakash's latest airport look in white halter neck dress proves monochromatic visual is perfect for every summer-loving girl

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. She is not only praised for her acting chops but is also loved for her fashion sense and irresistible charm. Only recently, she was spotted at the airport turning heads in a white halterneck dress. Her simplicity and charging smile complemented her look gorgeously. Once again, the Bigg Boss 15 winner proved that nothing can fade the magic of inner beauty.

Talking about her look, Tejasswi Prakash's latest gasp-worthy look proves that white dresses are a timeless airport-ready staple, especially when it comes to summer. Her outfit featured a chic corset-style bodice paired with a halter neck, striking the perfect balance between cool and fashionable. The flowing silhouette of the dress not only exuded effortless elegance but also provided comfort and ease, allowing her to move freely as she traveled.

The deep V-neck at the front adds a touch of sensuality to her overall airport look. In an effort to let the dress shine, Tejasswi chose to forgo heavy jewelry and kept a minimalistic look. Her long black tresses cascaded gracefully down her shoulders, framing her face beautifully. Embracing her natural beauty, she sported a fresh, no-makeup makeup look, radiating confidence and charm as she made her way through the airport.

Take a look at her video here:

If you are willing to style a white halterneck dress for any occasion, you can try adding a pop of color by wearing danglers in a vibrant shade. Not only this, but you can break the monochromatic visual owing to a dramatic makeup.

Advertisement

To add drama, pair your mini white flowy dress with thigh-high boots. You can either opt for black, brown, or white ones. There's one more way to stand out: by wearing a pearl choker. It adds an element of drama and interest to the look.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash treats fans to glimpses of romantic Goa getaway with boyfriend Karan Kundrra; WATCH