Tejasswi Prakash plans perfect birthday surprise for beau Karan Kundrra, gives sneak peek of the celebration; WATCH

Karan Kundrra, who is among the most loved actors in the television industry, celebrated his 40th birthday on October 11, 2024. On this special day, actress Tejasswi Prakash surprised him with a beautiful and intimate birthday bash. The couple celebrated Karan's birthday while staying indoors and spending quality time with each other.

Long drives, delicious food, sunset, cake, gifts, decorations and crazy dance—Karan Kundrra's birthday bash was as simple as that. Giving a sneak peek of it, Tejasswi Prakash shared a video on her Instagram handle and penned a note wishing Karan, aka Sunny, on his birthday.

Tejasswi Prakash wrote, "I often sit and think about all of the great memories you have given me just by being you. I hope this year and for all the time I have with you, your soul is as untouched... happy birthday my sunny #terebinanaguzarae."

Watch Tejasswi Prakash's video here-

After uploading this video, Tejasswi Prakash dropped a comment in the comment section. She wrote, "P.S. the last shot I forgot to get the match sticks for the candle."

Karan and Tejasswi's love tale has been nothing short of a fairytale. From constant arguments in Bigg Boss 15 to then falling in love with each other, Tejasswi and Karan have proved what real love looks like. Since then, the couple has been going headstrong and has remained inseparable.

Advertisement

The couple is frequently seen enjoying quality time together despite their busy schedules. They consistently set relationship goals in a world where strong connections are becoming scarce.

Workwise, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen portraying the lead role in Naagin 6. She also made a guest appearance on Temptation Island, which was hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy.

Speaking about Karan Kundrra's upcoming project, the actor will soon be seen in Karan Johar's show, The Traitors. Along with Karan, the show features Sudhanshu Pandey, Jannat Zubair and many prominent faces. The 14-day shoot of the reality show took place at the beautiful location of Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. The show will soon stream on Amazon Prime.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash's mother's reaction on her daughter's wedding plans is unmissable as she says, 'Hogaya hai...'