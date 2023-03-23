What happened between Abdu Rozik and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan? 5 Things you should know about their feud

Abdu Rozik and MC Stan are once again making headlines, and this time it is not because of their stint in Bigg Boss 16. The mandali members who were once best friends are now reportedly not on talking terms. Recently a video went viral on social media wherein Abdu Rozik revealed that Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is ignoring his calls. The Kazakhstani singer's team also released an official statement on his behalf and made some shocking revelations.

Here are 5 things you should know about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's feud:

MC Stan hung up Abdu's call:

Revealing what happened on March 10, Abdu's team mentioned in the statement- On 10th March, Sajid Khan visited Abdu, and MC Stan was calling Sajid's phone. Abdu was so excited and happy to speak to Stan and taking the phone, Abdu said "Salamalaikum mere dil mere jaan how are you my brother I miss you so much" MC Stan replied on speaker with Sajid, "I will call you later and hung up. Abdu then sent Stan a voice note asking why did you not Salam me or said that you're busy, and until this day, Stan has not responded or addressed why he did that."

MC Stan's team misbehaved and damaged Abdu's car:

Stating this incident, Abdu's team wrote- On 11th March, Abdu and Stan were both in Bangalore. Abdu spoke to Stan's manager saying he wanted to support his brother by attending his concert to which Abdu got a response from the security team and organizers that Stan does not want Abdu in the venue. Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from Stan's team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan's management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels were broken.

MC Stan canceled collaboration with Abdu:

"Following these events, two record labels have called stating that they wanted collaboration between Abdu and Stan, but they were informed by Stan and his team that they do not wish to work with Abdu. Abdu never asked for these collaborations or requested them, these were independent labels who wanted this collab. Abdu was naturally disappointed and saddened due to the response as he believed he and MC Stan are friends and naturally out of manners and respect discussing these things privately first before the public hearing is more respectful."

MC Stan was offended by Abdu at Bigg Boss 16 finale:

The statement read, "Lastly mandali members had informed Abdu that Stan said Abdu has not taken a picture with his mother at the Bigg boss finale and that Stan was offended by this. Abdu was really upset to hear this as when Abdu came out of Bigg Boss one of his first calls was to Stan's mother for Salam and to tell her Stan is doing OK. Of course, since she wears hijab and Abdu respects her massively he never refused any picture and was not asked but of course as a Muslim brother did not understand this issue."

MC Stan accused Abdu of deleting their post:

"Stan had also informed other Mandali members that Abdu had unfollowed him and had deleted their collab post, but Abdu never followed Stan and had 4 million international followers before entering Bigg Boss, and since Stan follows nobody it was never an issue discussed between them. The collab post with Abdu and Stan we can confirm was requested by Stan's team by Whatsapp to post collab and was later deleted by them also without telling Abdu."

Amidst all this, fans are still waiting for MC Stan's official statement on this feud.

About Abdu Rozik:

Post his eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik launched his new song 'Pyaar' in Mumbai on January 15. The event took place at the famous shopping mall Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai. During his conversation with host Salman Khan in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik revealed that he will be seen doing Big Brother UK. Also, Abdu is all set to gain more recognition as he will soon make his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

About MC Stan:

After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. At present, MC Stan is busy with his tour and conducting concerts in several cities in India.

