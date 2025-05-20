What's the TRUTH behind Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anushka Sen's apparent shouting VIRAL video?

A video of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anushka Sen recently grabbed eyeballs. In the clip, Neil seemed angry at Anushka and was apparently shouting at her. While the reason was not known, many questioned the actor's behavior towards a young girl. Now, finally, Neil has broken his silence on the incident and revealed the truth behind the video. He even praised Anushka and called her a "sweet girl."

While talking to The Filmy Charcha, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacted to the super viral video where it seemed that he was shouting at Anushka Sen. Neil explained how the video was misunderstood and made it into a sensation to increase viewers and tarnish his reputation. He said his respect was at stake, as it seemed in the video that he was angry at Anushka, but it was not the truth.

Neil recalled the night when the video was captured and shared that it was 10:30-11 PM, and his father was in the same room where he was seen talking to Anushka Sen. He shared that he had asked his father if he had eaten food, and his father informed him that he didn't eat. The actor revealed that he decided to get food for his father and was stepping out when Anushka entered.

Neil disclosed, "Utne mai Anushka aayi toh maine Anushka se pucha 'Beta, have you eaten your food?' Kyuki subah se maine usse bhi nahi khaate hue kuch dekha hai (Anushka then came and I asked her, "Have you eaten your food?' Because I had not seen her eating anything since morning)."

The New York actor shared how people work for hours, and it is human to ask about each other's well-being. Neil continued, "Toh mera voh puchna tha ki 'Anushka aapne khana khaya hai ki nahi, 11 baj gaye hai.' (So I was asking her, 'Anushka, did you eat anything? It's 11 PM). Anushka said, 'No sir, I haven't eaten.' I told Anushka, 'Why don't you eat something first?'"

Neil explained how this conversation was distorted, and he was blamed for pointing a finger at Anushka. He added, "She is such a sweet girl. She is so loving. Why would I want to shout at her? There's no reason. She has helped us, supported us. She has been so supportive and vice versa. She and I met for the first time during the promotion of the show. Suddenly, why will I fly of?"

Neil elaborated how it doesn't look nice when things are presented in such a way that fans will get upset. He disclosed, "We were chatting and laughing about it."

Neil Nitin Mukesh debuted on OTT with a web show titled Hai Junoon.

