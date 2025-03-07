Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide grows suspicious of Tapu and Sonu; find out what he does next

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's current storyline has hooked the audience to the show. As the storyline progresses, the viewers are witnessing the interesting storyline of Tapu and Sonu's marriage. After Sonu dreams of Bhide getting her engaged with his friend's son, she gets anxious and shares her concern with Tapu. Tapu and Sonu then decide to escape their family's pressure of marriage and plan to elope from the house and get married.

In the forthcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhide senses something is off about Tapu and Sonu (essayed by Khushi Mali). He gets suspicious and then rushes to Jethalal and Baapuji to share his concern. Bhide claims that Tapu Sena never went to the cricket match as they had said.

Advertisement

Bapuji initially dismisses Bhide’s concerns but agrees to visit the ground to check, following Bhide’s persistence. Meanwhile, Tapu Sena, along with Sonu, has already left for the temple with their secret wedding plan in motion. It will be interesting to see whether Bhide will succeed in his plan to catch Tapu (Nitish Bhaluni) and Sonu red-handed.

Watch promo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's upcoming episode here-

In the previous episode of the show, it was seen that Sonu wakes up early, determined to execute her secret plan of running away to marry Tapu. To avoid suspicion, she tells Bhide that she is going to meet her friend. Sonu was packing for the wedding when Bhide walked into her room, expressing his emotions about a prospective groom coming to see her for the first time. He asked her to prepare a dish for the guests, unaware that Sonu had an entirely different plan in mind.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tapu calls to reassure her that everything is in place. Just as Sonu steps out of Gokuldham Society, ready to leave, Bhide appears and offers to drop her off at her friend’s place. On the other hand, Tapu, Goli, Gogi, and Pinku were all set to leave Gokuldham Society for their big plan when Sodhi unexpectedly offered them a lift to the cricket ground. Struggling to dodge his offer, they barely managed to escape and stick to their plan.

Unaware of the real plan, Bhide insists, and Sonu has no choice but to go along with him on his scooter. Meanwhile, Tapu and his friends anxiously waited for her, fearing that if she didn’t show up, their entire plan would fail. As Sonu arrives at the meeting spot, Tapu and the rest of Tapu Sena are stunned to see Sonu arriving with Bhide.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Munmun Dutta and more in lead roles, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM.