Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar and Amit Bhatt REACT to Dilip Joshi, Asit Modi's alleged fight

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for its controversies too. On November 18, a report about Dilip Joshi and show's producer Asit Modi's heated argument circulated on the internet. It was said that Dilip, who plays Jethalal in the sitcom, got into an ugly spat with Modi. Reports also claimed that the actor almost had a physical fight with the producer as he held the latter by his collar. However, when show's cast Mandar Chandwadkar and Amit Bhatt were asked about it, both rubbished these rumors.

When Screen contacted Amit Bhatt to verify these rumors about Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi's alleged altercation, the actor refused these claims. Amit, who plays the role of Champaklal Gada, denied Dilip and Asit Modi having a fight and said, "No yaar."

Meanwhile, when the portal questioned Mandar Chandwadkar about the same, the actor who plays the role of Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide, rubbished these rumors and shared, "We all are shooting absolutely peacefully and happily."

For the uninformed, an insider told News 18 that Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi's fight occurred on the last day of Kush Shah's (old Goli) shoot. As per the portal's sources, "Dilip ji was waiting for Asit bhai to come and talk to him about his leaves. But when Asit bhai came, he directly went to meet Kush. This disappointed Dilip ji."

The source added that Dilip confronted Asit and even grasped him by the collar in uncontrolled anger, threatening to quit the show. The insider asserted that Asit Modi calmed him down.

Advertisement

When these reports were doing rounds, Dilip Joshi released an official statement calling these rumors "baseless." The 56-year-old actor shared, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that means so much to me and millions of fans, and when people spread baseless rumors, it hurts not only us but also our loyal viewers. It’s disheartening to see negativity being spread about something that has brought so much joy to so many for so many years."

Dilip aka Jethalal even revealed that he will continue to be a part of the show and mentioned that these rumors are just an attempt to tarnish Asit Modi's reputation.

Dilip Joshi has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception. It has been more than 16 years now since the actor is seen playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi issues statement refuting reports of fight with show producer Asit Modi; 'I’m not going anywhere'