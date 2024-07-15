Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 15: New chapter unfolds for Anupama as she now lives in old age home

In the July 15 episode, Anupama dreams of dancing on stage with Aadhya. Baa, Babu ji, and Anuj watch their performance, with Anuj remarking that their dance will be celebrated not just in India but across America. Anupama reflects on an incident six months ago when they were on the brink of coming together to live happily.

Anuj’s tragic turn leads to accident

She remembers wondering why Anuj hadn't called. In a flashback, Anuj instructs his driver to turn the car around. He answers Anupama's call and she asks if he has reached the airport. Anuj urges the driver to go faster.

Anupama questions if everything is alright, and Anuj responds that he can't come right away. Suddenly, the driver stops the car. Anuj steps out and starts running. He begins to explain about Aadhya, but then he meets with an accident.

Anupama's emotional solitude

Anupama, after her accident, falls down. The flashback ends, and she speaks to Anuj's photo, expressing her struggle to find him. No one knew his whereabouts, only assuring her he and Aadhya were okay.

She wonders where he went, yearning to meet him once while concealing her pain behind a smile. Using a walking stick, she rises, sprinkles gangajal draws a swastika on the wall, and performs Tulsi puja. She prays for blessings and strength for everyone at Asha Bhavan, especially Anuj and Choti, wishing for their happiness. She recalls another flashback post-accident.

She mentions Anuj's name, and he reciprocates by saying her name too. She realizes the reason behind the incomplete locket. Anuj also understands and confesses he cannot live without her. Both reach out their hands, despite being miles apart. The flashback concludes.

Vanraj's priorities shift amid family responsibilities

Vanraj appears rejuvenated, focusing on his fitness regimen. He overhears Pakhi playing music and later takes a business call, displaying arrogance in his conversation. Baa approaches him, expressing difficulty with orthopedic shoes.

Vanraj dismissively suggests asking Dimpy, Kinjal, or Pakhi for help, though Baa doubts Pakhi's willingness. Vanraj insists he's busy with work and mentions Meenu's upcoming visit after completing her MBBS in the US, asking him to take care of her. He asserts his awareness of responsibilities and plans to coordinate with Dolly. Baa observes Vanraj prioritizing work over family.

Anupama's daily routine and a chance encounter

Anupama spends time feeding a cow and calls her dog Coffee, praising him for his resilience despite a broken leg. She affectionately refers to him as her good son before letting him go. Anupama then places bajra for birds, instructing them to eat without spilling, emphasizing table manners.

Inside, she nearly falls down the stairs but is saved by a man. She thanks him, addressing him as "lawyer saheb," and applies tilak on his forehead. Impressed by her kindness, he suggests she become a lawyer. Anupama humbly declines, acknowledging his dedication to working all day and studying law at night, admitting it's something she couldn't manage.

Anupama's Family Dynamics and Emotional Support

He becomes emotional and recalls her saying that one lawyer is sufficient. He tells her that this is their home now and urges her to undergo her operation, questioning why she's neglecting it. Anupama deflects, asking him to focus on Pari, mentioning Nandita is arriving with her daughter. Sagar reassures her he will manage everything and confirms he brought Indra's flower, intending to make everyone's morning pleasant. Anupama gazes outside toward a neighboring house. Someone calls her for a prayer ceremony, and she promises to attend. The episode ends here.

