Tejasswi Prakash has crush on THIS model; Tells Karan Kundra that she would marry her one day

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash shared in an interview with Global Spa Magazine that she has a huge crush on American model and socialite Kendall Jenner. Global Spa Magazine played a fun session with Tejasswi, where the team asked some fun questions to the actress.

In the conversation, she revealed that she loves Kendall Jenner and keeps stalking her on social media.

Tejasswi shares Kendall Jenner’s pictures with boyfriend Karan Kundra

In an engaging and light-hearted session with Global Spa Magazine, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about her admiration for Kendall Jenner. The "Swaragini" actress revealed that she has a huge crush on the American model, expressing her deep admiration for Kendall's style and personality.

Tejasswi shared a fun anecdote about how she often sends pictures of Kendall Jenner to her boyfriend, Karan Kundra. She humorously added that she jokes with Karan, saying, “I am going to marry her one day.” This playful confession highlights Tejasswi's light-hearted and fun-loving nature, as well as her appreciation for Kendall Jenner.

Through this interaction, Tejasswi gave fans a glimpse into her personal life and sense of humor, showcasing her ability to keep things fun and entertaining. Her candidness about her celebrity crush and the playful banter with Karan Kundra made for a delightful and relatable moment, endearing her even more to her fans.

Advertisement

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s post:

Tejasswi can watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for the rest of her life

In a fun session filled with entertaining questions, Tejaswi Prakash, known for her role in Swaragini," shared some interesting insights. When asked about a movie she could watch for the rest of her life, she enthusiastically chose Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, revealing that she knows all the dialogues by heart.

Tejaswi explained that she prefers watching movies that are light-hearted and fun rather than those with heavy or serious content. She enjoys films that provide a sense of joy and relaxation, making them her go-to choices during her free time. This preference aligns with her love for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a classic Bollywood film known for its entertaining and heartwarming storyline.

Through her responses, Tejaswi highlighted her penchant for movies that offer a break from the daily grind, emphasizing her appreciation for cinematic experiences that bring happiness and light-hearted enjoyment.

Advertisement

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash’s post:

Tejasswi Prakash features on Global Spa Magazine’s cover

Tejasswi Prakash recently appeared on the cover of Global Spa Magazine, receiving widespread acclaim for her striking look. The cover showcases Tejasswi dressed in a denim ensemble, sporting curly hair, and adorned with a lovely necklace. Admirers and fans have showered her and Karan Kundrra, affectionately dubbed ‘TejRan,’ with compliments and good wishes, hoping for their continued happiness and success.

About Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is an Indian actress known for her roles in Hindi TV and Marathi films. She gained fame as Ragini in Swaragini and Pratha in Naagin 6. She competed in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020) and won Bigg Boss 15 (2021). Her Marathi film debut, Mann Kasturi Re, earned her a Filmfare Marathi Award nomination for Best Female Debut.

ALSO READ: ‘Tauba Tauba’ fever grips Superstar Singer 3 as Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk grace show to promote Bad Newz; Watch PROMO