Anupamaa, May 27, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Kavya and Dimpy talking to Kinjal on a video call. Kavya and Dimpy feel sympathetic towards Anupama as she is always on the receiving end. They ask about Paritosh’s potential involvement in the controversy. Kinjal says that he is upset with Anupama but she is not sure if he is at fault.

Kavya and Dimpy worry for Anupama

She asks Kavya and Dimpy to keep it a secret from Hasmukh and Leela. Kinjal shares that Anupama has gone missing post the restaurant incident. Kavya pleads with Kinjal to handle Paritosh and stop him from telling anything about Anupama’s struggles to Vanraj. However, Kinjal says she cannot control Paritosh’s actions.

Vanraj arrives at the scene and asks them why Kavya and Dimpy are crying. Kavya lies to him. He questions why Anupama isn’t calling back Hasmukh and inquires about the food critics visiting Anupama’s restaurant. Kinjal doesn’t answer Vanraj directly and says that she has no idea about it. She decides to locate Anupama. Meanwhile, Kavya and Dimple fear about the news spreading everywhere.

Anuj sets out to look for Anupama. He spots her sleeping on a roadside bench. Anuj goes to her and wakes her up. Anupama gets scared. Anuj urges her to come with him. He assures Anupama that they will get to the solution legally to save the restaurant and Mrs. Smith won’t file a complaint.

Anupama refuses to understand anything. Anuj says he won’t leave from there and gives his hand for Anupama to hold it. Anupama gives in and they bothe head to home.

Shruti gets disturbed thinking about Anuj’s words. She fixes a meeting with someone and thinks of returning home before Anuj comes. As she begins to go out, she sees Anuj bringing Anupama home.

Shruti informs Anuj that she is going out to catch up with her friends. She says that Anna will take her as Anuj is busy taking care of Anupama. Anuj tells her that he can join her if she allows him some time. Shruti decides to go without Anuj. Anuj prays that the next day gives them good news.

Anupama gets defamed

Anupama’s news along with her picture gets published in the newspapers. The Shahs learn about the controversy. Vanraj calls Paritosh, who shares everything about the incident. He frames Anupama as the villain of the story. Hasmukh weeps for Anupama. Vanraj starts taunting Anupama by saying that she couldn’t handle her success. Hasmukh speaks in support of Anupama.

Anupama also watches the news running on TV channels. She gets distressed. Anuj asks Aadhya to turn off the TV but she doesn’t listen to him. Anupama goes on to hear what people are saying about her.

Vanraj rebukes Anupama

Anupama receives a call from Vanraj, who bashes her for bringing defamation to the Shahs. He asks her to maintain a distance from their family and avoid attending Dimpy and Titu’ wedding. Anuj overhears this and feels bad for Anupama. Anupama is completely broken. She says she didn’t do anything wrong.

Anuj tries to calm her down. He calls Mrs. Smith immature for taking such a quick action without giving time to Anupama. Anuj asks Anupama to compose herself. She locks herself in the room.

Anuj, Shruti, and Aadhya get worried for Anupama. Anuj tries to get the keys to open the door. Yashdeep is also depressed with the news spreading all over. He consumes alcohol and cries.

Upon learning Anupama’s news, Titu comes to lend his support to the Shah family. Vanraj talks negatively about Anupama and claims that she is over now. He announces that Anupama is not associated with them anymore. Anupama sobs watching her joyful picture.

Shruti’s sinister plan against Anupama

Aadhya feels Anuj should stop taking Anupama’s side because they are also going to face the consequences of her negative fame. Anuj says that Anupama will be proven innocent and everything will fall back into place. He wonders why Mrs. Smith didn’t give time to Anupama.

Shruti stays silent as she is hiding a huge truth. She met Mrs. Smith and asked her to take legal action against Anupama. Aadhya says that they should break all relations with Anupama. Anuj refuses to send away Anupama and says that his decision is final. Anupama overhears their conversation.

Anuj tries to prevent the sealing of the restaurant

Anuj gets to know that the health department has raided the restaurant to close it permanently. He asks the manager to stop them. Anupama also learns about this. She rushes to reach the restaurant. Shruti wants the restaurant to be sealed forever so that Anupama can go back to India and move out of Anuj’s life.

Kavya and Dimpy suspect foul play and doubt Paritosh. Vanraj defends Paritosh. He stops Titu from passing any opinion on Paritosh and instead asks him to resolve his issues first. Vanraj asks the family members to stop discussing Anupama.

Anupama and Anuj arrive at the restaurant. They witness the staff stopping the officers from destroying the restaurant. Anupama, Yashdeep, and Biji are shocked to see all the chaos. The episode ends here.

