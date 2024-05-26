Anupamaa, May 26, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Aadhya stopping Anuj from going after Anupama, who has decided to leave Anuj’s house and take an exit from his life. Before moving out, Anupama holds her ears and tries to apologize to Aadhya. But Aadhya doesn’t acknowledge it.

As Anupama moves forward, her saree gets stuck in Anuj’s watch. Anupama and Anuj start crying. Anupama then frees her saree and bids adieu to Anuj. Shruti watches them.

Yashdeep gets worried

Yashdeep asks the staff to give him some space. Vikram and Rahul support Anupama while Biji suggests Yashdeep not to get angry at Anupama. Vikram and Rahul tell Yashdeep about sensing foul play in the entire incident. He expresses his concern over Anupama being careless and leaving her work to attend Anuj’s call.

Yashdeep says that Anupama often gets distracted because of Anuj and their family drama. He fears getting his restaurant perceived in a negative light. Paritosh gets happy. Yashdeep spots him smiling. Paritosh takes a leave.

Yashdeep shares that if Mrs. Smith lodges a complaint against them in the food department, they will have to bear a lot of damage. He fears going viral on social media. Rahul casts doubts on Paritosh. Yashdeep loses his calm. Biji advises him to brace himself for the upcoming storm and hire a lawyer.

Kinjal learns about Paritosh’s evil move

Hasmukh gets restless as Anupama doesn't call him back. He wants to know about the truth behind the entire controversy. Leela also worries for Anupama. Vanraj asks them to stop thinking about her because Paritosh and Kinjal haven’t given them any information yet. Hasmukh hopes to get Dimpy and Titu married without any hurdles.

Kinjal watches the news and wonders how this happened. Paritosh mocks Anupama and tells Kinjal how she made the biryani with a cockroach topping. He claims that food critics will now spoil the restaurant's reputation and Anupama’s career will be over. Paritosh states that Anupama can never get back the lost fame and pride.

Kinjal asks him to be ashamed of what he is saying. She says Anupama can never commit such a mistake. Paritosh reveals that he was the one who served the dish to food critics, leaving Kinjal suspicious about his involvement in the mess.

When she asks him if he has done this, Paritosh admits to his sinister move and challenges Kinjal to prove it. She gets shocked.

Anupama’s emotional breakdown

Anupama’s grief makes her weep. While walking, she finds a goon fooling a woman in the same way as he tapped her for money when she first came to the US. She goes to help the lady and bashes the goon angrily for stealing luggage. While beating him, she says that she will not let other women be cheated like this. The goon runs away.

Anupama breaks down and asks why innocent people are always at the receiving end. She screams and says that she is not irresponsible but is still facing a downfall. People see her sobbing and start shooting videos. They laugh at Anupama and ask her to share the special cockroach biryani recipe. She hides her face and escapes from there.

Anuj holds himself responsible for Anupama’s situation

Anuj and Shruti discuss about Anupama. Anuj doubts that someone has done it deliberately as Anupama can never make such a big mistake. He blames himself for video-calling Anupama and showing her Aadhya’s cake cutting.

Anuj says that it was his fault as his call distracted Anupama. Shruti asks him to not hold himself responsible for Anupama’s mistake. However, Anuj keeps on saying that Anupama always takes care of hygiene and can never make this mistake.

He feels bad about Anupama getting accused by Yashdeep and says that she will stay neither at Yashdeep nor at Paritosh’s house. Shruti leaves him alone. After failing to find where Anupama is, Anuj reluctantly makes a call to Yashdeep to ask about her.

Anupama dreams of Kanta. She regrets her decision to move to America to fulfill her dreams. Anupama says that despite facing several hurdles and challenges, she kept on working hard but still failed. She states that she doesn’t have the courage to fight back anymore.

Anupama shouts and asks why this happened to her when she never did anything wrong to anyone. She also talks about Aadhya’s hatred and how it has shattered her to the core. Kanta asks Anupama to stay strong and never reinstate faith in herself.

Kanta reminds Anupama that she is not at fault for whatever happened. She motivates her to prove her innocence and get the real culprit caught. Anupama hugs Kanta and asks Kanta to always stay by her side. She rests in Kanta’s lap and cries. The episode concludes here.

