Anupamaa Written Update, November 12: Maahi gets jealous of Raahi and asks her to leave their house; latter pledges to do THIS

Anupamaa Written Update, November 12: Toshu complains that their business has not made a profit despite many orders. He blames Anupama for their loss and claims that she has been giving a lot of donations, which has caused them to lose money. Toshu tells Leela that he has removed his profit as he has to think about his daughter's future. Prem arrives and asks for Toshu's registration.

Toshu yells at him and refuses to show him the register. He asks Prem to address him as boss. He rudely assigns a job to Prem and asks him to do it. Prem loses his calm. He then bumps into Maahi and praises her for being a nice person. She gets nervous and feels shy around Prem.

Ishaani complains to Pari that Ansh ignored their gifts and efforts. Pari reminds her how Raahi saved Ansh, and it was because of her that Ansh escaped a major incident. Ishaani retorts that Ansh had gone to get sweets for Raahi. Ishaani and Pari get into an argument as the latter supports Raahi. Ishaani states how Anupama has only cared for Raahi ever since she returned home.

Pari shows support for Anupama. Pari and Ishaani get into a huge argument, as the latter blames Raahi for staying in their house. They then bond over a dress and solve their differences. Maahi realizes that she has feelings for Prem. She decides to wait before confessing her feelings to Prem. Meanwhile, Prem's feelings for Raahi grow. Maahi dreams of dancing with Prem but realizes it's Pari.

Pari then teases Maahi and asks her to reveal the name of her crush. However, Maahi doesn't reveal the name. Anupama sees Raahi taking care of Ansh and reminiscences their childhood memories. Anupama prays for their bond and mentions how she feels Raahi is finally home. Maahi notices Anupama's growing emotions for Raahi and gets teary-eyed.

Maahi agrees with Ishaani's thoughts and mentions that she wants to be Anupama's second daughter and not replace Raahi. She never imagined that everything would change so much after Raahi returned. Pakhi, Dolly, Toshu, and Kinjal blame Anupama for supporting Raahi and Prem. Anupama overhears this.

Ishaani reveals her plans to return to work, Maahi expresses her wish to do an internship in fashion design, Ansh says he will join a new job in a gaming company, and Maahi says she will put a stall of her handicraft jewellery at an exhibition. The kids tell the family that Anupama encouraged them.

Maahi insists that Ansh drink kaadha. However, he firmly refuses. When Raahi forcefully asks him to drink, Ansh agrees to drink. Maahi gets upset seeing Ansh listening to Raahi. As Prem cooks in the kitchen, Raahi offers to help. She gets happy as she helps him in the kitchen.

Prem teases Raahi and offers to make her a dish as she arrives in the kitchen. Raahi refuses and expresses her wish to eat something made by Maahi. Maahi refuses to cook for Raahi. When Raahi requests Maahi, the latter loses her calm on her.

Maahi yells at Raahi and refuses to cook for her. She lashes out at Raahi for caring about her relationships with the family and staying in their house and calls her out for having double standards. Maahi mentions how she tried to be Anupama's daughter and did everything for her that Raahi should have done. Raahi slams Maahi for being jealous of her.

When Prem intervenes, Raahi yells at him and asks him not to interfere. Maahi again slams Raahi for yelling at Prem, which shocks Prem. Maahi asks Raahi not to misbehave with Prem and tells her that she should respect their guest. While their argument continues, Maahi asks Raahi to leave their house and go back.

Anupama overhears this. Maahi then explains to Anupama that she doesn't like Raahi hurting her. Anupama asks Maahi not to interfere in their matter. She scolds Raahi for misbehaving with the family members. Raahi tells her that she will school everyone who misbehaves with her. Baa, Pakhi, and Toshu slam Anupama for giving Rs 10 lakh to Raahi. Raahi pledges that she will return Anupama's money of Rs 10 lakhs and then leave. Raahi and Baa get into an argument.

Maahi bursts out in tears as the family fights. Prem arrives to console her. She tells him how she is jealous of Raahi and she doesn't feel good about it. While Maahi panics, Prem hugs her to calm down. He asks Maahi to apologize.

Anupama gets emotional thinking about Maahi's behavior. Ansh reminds her that she considers Maahi her family. Anupama promises to take care of and express her love equally for everyone. She breaks down while talking to Ansh. Ansh consoles her. Anupama expresses her fear of losing Raahi again. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

