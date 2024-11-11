Anupamaa Written Update, November 11: Prem meets mystery girl; Raahi blames him as goons attack Ansh

Anupamaa Written Update, November 11: Ansh wears a brooch given by Raahi in childhood. Raahi gets emotional seeing this. He reminds her how she gave the brooch to him when he was a kid. He requests Raahi to perform the Bhai Dooj ritual, as he considers her an elder sister. Maahi reveals that she considers Ansh as her younger brother, even though she is her aunt.

Pari and Ishaani request Raahi to do the Bhai Dooj ritual for Ansh, and she agrees. Ansh rushes out to get sweets for Raahi for the Bhai dooj ceremony. As he stumbles, Anupama gets worried. As Ansh is about to return home, the goons who are yet to receive money from Ishaani attack him.

Prem gets a call from someone, and he promises the caller to meet her on time. As he is about to leave, he bumps into Pakhi. She taunts Prem for not having a family. As Prem gets nervous, Pakhi notices him in tension and gets suspicious. Anupama and Pakhi perform Bhaid Dooj ritual for Bhavesh and Toshu. Bhavesh gives pickles to Raahi, reminding her how she liked them in childhood.

Bhavesh informs everyone that he is getting family. Baa, Pakhi, Kinjal, and Toshu taunt him for getting married at this age and inform him how his son Nihar's life will be difficult if he gets married. Bhavesh retorts, saying that the world will not shame him because the people will not fill up his loneliness and take care of him. Bhavesh informs that his son agreed to his marriage and mentions how everyone needs a partner in old age.

Anupama gets emotional and shows support for Bhavesh. She gets excited for the wedding. Everyone then waits for Ansh. The goons attack Ansh and start beating him. Ansh gets into a fight with the goons but gets injured as the goons beat him continuously to take back their money. The family worries for Ansh. Raahi calls him and hears the goons attacking Ansh. She hears the music and learns that Ansh is nearby.

Prem meets a girl, hugs her, and shows her Anupama and Raahi's picture. The girl then leaves. Raahi sees Ansh from a distance and attacks the goons. She sees Ansh holding the sweets and gets emotional. Raahi fights back with the goons and calls Ansh her brother. Raahi saves Ansh from the goons. Prem returns and sees the family is worried for Ansh.

Raahi gets emotional after Ansh faints. As Prem and Anupama are about to leave to find Raahi and Ansh, Raahi returns home with Ansh. Seeing Ansh hurt everyone gets worried. Anupama and the family question why they are hurt. Raahi gets angry with Prem and informs the family that he is responsible. Raahi lashes out at Prem and tells everyone that Prem made his friends beat Ansh.

Raahi tells the family that Prem had threatened Ansh that he would beat him. Prem argues, saying he didn't mean that and he is not responsible for Ansh's condition. Ansh defends Prem and tells them that he had a fight with the goons in the party, and thus they attacked him. Baa asks Ansh why he stepped out.

Ansh tells Raahi that he likes sweets and that he has gone out to buy them. Raahi gets emotional and scolds him for going out. She tells him how she always misses him, and he is like her child. Everyone gets emotional seeing Raahi express her emotions. She expressed her love for Ansh. Anupamaa gets happy seeing Raahi accepting Ansh.

Raahi, Pari, Maahi and Ishaani do Bhai Dooj ritual for Ansh. Seeing them, Prem gets emotional. Anupama notices and apologizes on behalf of Raahi. While talking to Anupama, Prem reveals feeling unlucky for not having a family. Anupama assures him that she is his family. Anupama wishes love for Raahi. Prem admires Raahi. The episode ends.

