EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Jasmin Bhasin REACTS to Salman Khan's emotional breakdown over her elimination

In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin Bhasin shared her honest reaction to Salman Khan's emotional breakdown following her elimination from Bigg Boss 14. Watch her full interview below.

Jasmin Bhasin's elimination from Bigg Boss 14 rode on an extremely emotional note as not only did Aly Goni have a major 'inconsolable' meltdown moment but in a surprising turn of events, we saw the usually restrained breaking down in tears as well. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Bhasin what she felt about Bhaijaan's shocking emotional reaction to her elimination.

"I have received so much love from people. I was able to make a heartfelt relationship with everyone. For Salman sir, I have so much respect and love because he always... there are many situations where you are not able to speak but he always used to understand as to what is happening and what she's going through, what she feels. He gave me a lot of support and love," Jasmin shared honestly. Besides clarifying how her parents are completely okay with boyfriend Aly Goni while also speaking about her fractured friendship with Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin even summarised her BB14 journey with us.

"It was a roller coaster ride of emotions, feelings, blames that have been put on you, fighting for yourself. Full of ups and down but it's a life experience that will always be with me. It also gave me the experience to deal with certain situations which I might encounter in the future. So, positive experience," Bhasin confessed.

Moreover, Jasmin also played a fun segment called Bigg Boss 14 Superlatives where she gave tags like 'Mastermind', 'Opportunist', 'Undeserving', 'Irritating' and more to the remaining BB14 contestants.

Watch Pinkvilla's EXCLUSIVE interview with Jasmin Bhasin below:

