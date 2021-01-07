EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Mahajan ADMITS he's scared Eijaz Khan may have health issues due to his anger

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Rahul Mahajan played Bigg Boss 14 Superlatives and termed Eijaz Khan as an 'Angry "middle-aged" man'. Watch the interaction below.

Rahul Mahajan was the latest contestant on Bigg Boss 14 to be evicted from the reality show and during an EXCLUSIVE interaction with Pinkvilla, he confessed that he wasn't all that surprised with his elimination. The 45-year-old entertainer also spoke candidly about his heated rivalry for Rakhi Sawant and why he considers her and her audience as "cheap."

Furthermore, Mahajan played a segment with us titled Bigg Boss 14 Superlatives where he gave his fellow BB14 contestants tags like 'Fake' and 'Double Standards'. When it came to picking the 'Angry Young Man or Woman' inside the house, Rahul's answer was unsurprisingly Eijaz Khan, who is known for his aggression inside the BB14 house. "Angry 'middle-aged' man is Eijaz Khan. Not young man or woman, middle-age. He's my age so I told Eijaz bhai, 'Don't do this. You might get a stroke or a heart attack. Don't push yourself.' He's not well. He can't even shout anymore. He'll be like (makes gargling sounds). It will get stuck. So, I said, 'It not's good for your health. For a show, you should not sacrifice yourself like this,'" Mahajan admitted.

"So, I told him to come to the comedy zone which he came almost but it was not shown because it was out of his character. He came into almost a lot of comedy with me. He had a lot of funny moments with me which was not telecasted at all," Rahul added.

Watch Pinkvilla's EXCLUSIVE interview with Rahul Mahajan below:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Mahajan: It's unfortunate people like Rakhi Sawant are celebrities in India

What do you have to say about Eijaz Khan's aggression on Bigg Boss 14? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×