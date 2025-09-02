EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham reboots Force; Teams up with Bhav Dhulia for Force 3

In 2011, John Abraham took charge as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in the Nishikant Kamat-directed Force, which went ahead to become a sleeper hit at the box office. The actor returned to play the character in Force 2 co-starring Sonakshi Sinha in 2016. Seven years later, John Abraham bought back the franchise rights from producer Vipul Shah, with the promise of rebooting the franchise. The actor has been silently working on Force 3 over the last 2 years, and Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that John Abraham is all set to start shooting for Force 3.

According to sources close to the development, John Abraham has roped in Bhav Dhulia to direct Force 3. “John Abraham is rebooting the Force franchise, as he strongly believes in the character of ACP Yashvardhan Singh. He has developed a film that stays true to the ‘Desi’ elements of Force franchise and bestowed the responsibilities of direction to Bhav Dhulia,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that Bhav has brought in his own touch to the script and is excited to embark on this action-packed journey with John Abraham. “Force 3 is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2025. Apart from John, the makers are looking to cast a strong name to play the negative lead of the film. The idea is to create an action face-off between two men, much like John Abraham and Vidyut Jamwal in Force,” the source added.

John Abraham is presently shooting for the Rakesh Maria biopic, which is slated to hit the big screen in the first half of 2026. He follows it up with Force 3 in second half of the next year. The actor is in talks for a couple of other exciting projects, which are in early stages if discussion at the moment. Bhav Dhulia is known for Khakhee: The Bihar Story and The Freelancer on the digital world. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

