Boney Kapoor blames Baahubali producers for the rift between Sridevi and SS Rajamouli: ‘She is not a struggling actor…’

Boney Kapoor is a well-known figure in the film industry. The producer, who has been active in the business for the last 5 decades, has recently opened up on the infamous rift between SS Rajamouli and his late wife and legendary actor, Sridevi. In a recent conversation with Komal Nahta, Boney Kapoor blasted the producer of Baahubali, alleging to poisoned the mind of SS Rajamouli against Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor clears the air on the Baahubali controversy between SS Rajamouli and Sridevi

The 62-year-old revealed producers were offering less money than English Vinglish. He said, “She (Sridevi) didn’t work in that film (Baahubali) because of the confusion that was created by the producers. Rajamouli had come to our place and had a conversation about the film. When he left the room, the producers offered her less money than she had received for English Vinglish. She wasn’t a struggling actor; you’re getting mileage out of her… which includes some advantage in both Hindi and Tamil. Why would I want my wife to do that?”

While clearing the air, Boney Kapoor mentioned that no entourage demands were made by Sridevi, which Rajamouli later claimed. Further, Boney Kapoor added, “These things the producers did not tell Rajamouli. Instead, they were the culprits who fed Rajamouli with wrong things. I am a witness to that, and I can say to his face. This Shobu guy (Shobu Yarlagadda of Arka Media Works) was the one who did this, and maybe he didn’t want to part with that kind of money.”

Boney Kapoor spills the tea on how Maidaan's budget doubled in 5 years

Boney Kapoor's production venture Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, incurred significant financial losses. The filmmaker revealed how the cost of production soared from Rs 120 crore to Rs 210 crore in over 5 years.

He said, “I lost money in Maidaan. The film was stranded for over four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Imagine about 70% of the film was complete by January 2020, right before the pandemic. We were supposed to shoot the matches from the last week of March. All the international teams had come. There was a crew of about 200 to 250 people from overseas; they were the players from different countries.”

Further, he added, “Apart from the pandemic, I also suffered because of the cyclone that came during that time. My entire stadium set was wiped out. Who do I explain all this to? The budget that we decided for the film was Rs 120 crore, but we eventually ended up spending about Rs 210 crore.”

