Kamal Haasan confirms film with Rajinikanth: Tamil superstars to reunite after decades

Kamal Haasan has officially confirmed that he will team up with superstar Rajinikanth for a new film. The announcement was made on stage at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA), sending fans into excitement. This collaboration marks a major moment for Tamil cinema as two of its biggest icons come together once again after decades.

Kamal Haasan’s big announcement at SIIMA

At the SIIMA Awards, where Kamal Haasan won for his role in Kalki 2898 AD, the veteran actor was asked whether audiences could expect a film featuring him alongside Rajinikanth. Responding to the question, Kamal said:

“We don't know if it's a Tharamana Sambavam (wonderful occurrence) but it's good if the audience likes it. If they're happy, we'll like it. Otherwise, we'll continue trying. This was long coming. We were separate because they gave one biscuit to both of us. But the half biscuit makes us both happy, so we'll come together.”

According to Hindustan Times, Kamal further added that there is no rivalry between the two legends. He said, “It is you all who thought/created the competition. We don't have any competition between us. It's important that we got the chance to do this. He is like that, so am I. It might be a surprise, business-wise, but we feel at least now it's happening. We always wanted to produce each other's films.”

Will Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan work with Lokesh Kanagaraj?

While Kamal Haasan did not reveal more details about the project, rumors suggest that director Lokesh Kanagaraj may helm the film. Lokesh, who directed Kamal in Vikram, has previously shared that he is a huge fan of the actor. At a recent promotional event for Rajinikanth’s Coolie, he mentioned that he has cameo plans in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) and would like to bring Kamal in as part of it.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have worked together in several classics during the early years of their careers, including Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, and Pathinaru Vayathinile. Fans have been waiting for decades to see the two share screen space again, and this announcement has sparked major excitement.

Rajinikanth’s last film Coolie released last month and performed strongly at the box office. Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which received mixed reviews and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

