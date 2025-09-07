Lokah Kerala Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's starrer scored bigger 2nd weekend than the first

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role along with Naslen and others, is witnessing a dream run at the box office. Released on August 29, the superhero movie isn't stopping anytime soon. In fact, the movie is recording its biggest business days in the second weekend.

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra opened with Rs 2.70 crore in Kerala. It wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 16.35 crore and long first week at Rs 38.65 crore. The movie entered the second weekend with a bang, grossing Rs 5.80 crore on the second Friday, followed by Rs 7.30 crore on the second Saturday, which turned out to be its biggest business day of the theatrical run. It also entered the half-century club in its home turf on its 10th day.

Lokah Chapter One collects Rs 7 crore on Second Sunday, cume nears Rs 60 crore

The Kalyani Priyadarshan movie has hit another big day at the Mollywood box office today. According to the estimates, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has added Rs 7 crore to the tally on the second Sunday, wrapping its second weekend at an impressive cume of Rs 58.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Besides its home turf, the movie is performing exceptionally well in other markets too, including overseas. While the 10-day domestic cume of Lokah stands around Rs 83 crore gross. Its overseas collection has already crossed the USD 10 million mark, becoming the only Non-Mohanlal Malayalam movie to achieve this feat. The worldwide gross collection of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra will be slightly under Rs 190 crore gross by the end of the second weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 5.40 crore 7 Rs 5.45 crore 8 Rs 6.20 crore 9 Rs 5.80 crore 10 Rs 7.30 crore 11 Rs 7 crore (est.) Total Rs 58.75 crore

