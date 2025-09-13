STR49: Did GV Prakash just confirm being part of Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran’s movie?

Silambarasan TR and director Vetrimaaran had recently announced that they would be joining hands together for the first time. While more details about the movie are yet to be revealed, music composer and actor GV Prakash Kumar shared his insights on Simbu and the upcoming film.

Did GV Prakash Kumar confirm composing music for STR49?

Speaking with Kumudam at a public event, GV Prakash Kumar reflected on his old memories with Silambarasan TR. The composer-turned-actor revealed how both of them attended rival schools back in their childhood and would often compete in musical competitions.

GV Prakash said, “I have known Simbu since my school days. During cultural competitions, we would be on opposing teams. I used to play the keyboard, and he was on the drums, and our schools were always high in competing with each other.”

“After many years, we worked together in the film Kaalai. If things go well, maybe I’ll work with him on Vetrimaaran’s movie (STR49). If it happens, I am happy. We will only know a movie is happening if the shoot starts, so hopefully yes,” the composer added.

For those unversed, Simbu and Vetrimaaran had recently made the headlines for their potential collaboration. While the director has specified the film will go on floors soon, rumors also spread that it might have been shelved.

However, the makers recently unveiled a short glimpse, suggesting that an official announcement is on the way.

While more details about the film haven’t been specified, Vetrimaaran has confirmed that the movie takes place within the Vada Chennai universe. This also indicates some characters from the Dhanush starrer might make an appearance.

Silambarasan TR’s recent film

Simbu was recently seen playing the co-lead in Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The gangster action drama followed the story of Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a Delhi-based kingpin who is double-crossed by his foster son, leading to a high-stakes clash between them.

With Haasan and STR in lead roles, the movie also featured Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more in key roles. After receiving an underwhelming response in theaters, the movie is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Simbu has other films lined up with directors Desingh Periyasamy, Ramkumar Balakrishnan, and Ashwath Marimuthu.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s cameo in Coolie was a ‘big mistake?’ Know truth behind actor's alleged reaction to Rajnikanth starrer