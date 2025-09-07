Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill joins Salman Khan, Shehbaz’s wild-card entry and Munawar’s comedy twist

The September 7 episode of Bigg Boss 19 is all set to deliver a mix of emotions, drama, and laughter. After one of the most impactful Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the show shifts gears tonight with host Salman Khan bringing in special guests and a surprising twist.

Last night, Salman won praise from viewers for addressing some of the most heated issues inside the house. He firmly schooled Nehal Chudasama and Farrhaana Bhatt over their strategic planning against Abhishek Bajaj. Salman made it clear that such tactics would not be overlooked. He also expressed disappointment over Amaal Mallik’s abusive behavior, a moment that drew attention on social media and added weight to the weekend episode.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz Gill returns to Bigg Boss 19 to support brother Shehbaz’s entry

Tonight, the spotlight turns to one of Bigg Boss’s most loved former contestants, Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz makes a heartfelt return to the Bigg Boss 19 stage after a long time. Her presence is extra special as she arrives to support her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who is entering the house as a wild-card contestant.

Fans eagerly wait to see how his outspoken nature will shake up the game. Having already shared strong opinions about some contestants outside the show, his presence inside the house is expected to change dynamics and strategies in the coming weeks.

Munawar Faruqui’s roasting and mid-week elimination buzz

Adding more fun to the evening, comedian Munawar Faruqui joins the stage with his trademark roasting session. Known for his quick wit and humorous comebacks, Munawar’s act is sure to bring laughter and lighten the otherwise tense atmosphere.

Advertisement

As for eliminations, this week will not see any eviction. However, sources suggest that a shocking mid-week elimination could be on the cards. The suspense has already started building, keeping contestants on edge and fans curious about the next big twist.

With Shehnaaz Gill’s emotional return, Shehbaz Badesha’s fiery wild-card entry, Munawar Faruqui’s comedy, and Salman Khan’s strong hosting, the September 7 episode of Bigg Boss 19 promises to be a complete entertainment package.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19, September 6, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Salman Khan gets emotional after Kunickaa Sadanand's son reveals her personal life hardships