Dhanashree Verma admits manifesting love again in her life after divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce was finalised in March 2025. The Indian cricketer seems to have moved on in his life and has found love again, as he is rumored to be dating RJ Mahvash. But in a recent interview, the choreographer turned actress too revealed that she is manifesting love again in her life after her divorce.

Advertisement

Dhanashree Verma on manifesting love again

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip’s latest visit was to Dhanashree Verma’s home. They gave a glimpse of her home, which was beautiful. Apart from a stylish bar and an artistic corner that will steal the show, there were several paintings that had both the filmmaker and her cook’s attention. Verma revealed that the paintings were made by her grandmother, who is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Amongst all the paintings, Farah loved the one where 2 birds were sitting on a tree branch. Taking the moment playfully, Dhanashree explained, "love birds. I am manifesting (and stuck out her tounge)." The moment she said this, Farah commented,”Firse? Very brave of you.” This left both Dhanashree and the director giggling.

Dhanashree Verma on keeping in touch with Yuzvendra Chahal after divorce

In the same interview, Verma also revealed that she has been keeping in touch with Chahal through messages. The Om Shanti Om director asked Verma about her lifestyle, questioning, “Is this the first time you’re living alone? First, you were with your parents, then you married Yuzi and lived with him. Both of you had come to my party…"

Advertisement

In response, the internet star shared that things have “settled down” between her and Chahal. “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa; he is sweet only."

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma and Farah Khan were last seen together in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, wherein the former was a wildcard contestant and the filmmaker took a seat at the judges' panel.

ALSO READ: Is Dhanashree Verma still talking to ex-husband Yuzavendra Chahal despite their ugly divorce?