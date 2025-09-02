8 New Hindi OTT Releases in September 2025: Saiyaara, Ba***ds of Bollywood, Inspector Zende, Maalik

September is going to be quite an exciting month for all movie and show lovers. You are going to witness a lot of films and shows that you will be able to watch from the comfort of your homes. If you’re interested in learning more about OTT releases in September 2025, keep scrolling down.

1. Maalik

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Prime Video

The story of Maalik is set against the backdrop of the 1980s, where the son of a humble farmer is pulled into a violent spiral after his father is gravely injured while defending their fields from encroachment. His transition journey to become one of the big names in the underworld begins from here.

2. Do You Wanna Partner

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Platform: Prime Video

A comedy series featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty is a story of two women trying to set up their own business in a male-dominated world.

3. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Zee 5

Adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the film revolves around an unexpected and touching connection between two visually impaired strangers. This film stars Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, who made her debut. While the film didn’t fare well at the box office, it was praised for its heartfelt storytelling.

4. Inspector Zende

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Inspector Zende is an upcoming Indian comedy‑thriller (dramedy) directed and written by Chinmay Mandlekar, marking his Hindi directorial debut. The story is about popular Mumbai police officer Madhukar Zende, who apprehended the notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

5. Saiyaara

Release Date: September 12, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer that has broken all box-office records is now all set to be released on OTT. You can now enjoy their love story from the comfort of your home.

6. The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Release Date: September 18, 2025

Platform: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set to make his directorial debut with this show starring Laksh Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol and others. It is a satirical take on the film industry.

7. The Trial season 2

Release Date: September 18, 2025

Platform: JioHotstar

Legal drama starring Kajol is all set to be reprised for a second season. This time, the courtroom drama will get even more intense.

8. Rise & Fall

Release Date: September 6, 2025

Platform: Amazon MX Player

It is a reality show where 16 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds compete in a high-stakes power game. Divided into two groups, the Rulers and Workers, they navigate shifting alliances, strategic tasks, and social hierarchies, all under the watchful eye of host Ashneer Grover.

