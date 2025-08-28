EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to launch Baaghi 4 trailer with Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa on Bigg Boss 19

Tiger Shroff as Ronnie in Baaghi left his fans spellbound with his rugged avatar. And now, the fourth part is all set to hit the theaters. Ever since the first look poster was released, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Sajid Nadiadwala-produced film. But now gear up, as the makers are ready to leave you all speechless with the trailer. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the film's trailer will preview in Bigg Boss house.

Baaghi 4 trailer preview on Bigg Boss stage

Pinkvilla had already reported that Sajid Nadiadwala will launch the trailer of Baaghi 4 on August 30. And now, with this exclusive information about it being previewed in the Bigg Boss' house, the excitement has risen even further. Sources close to the development have revealed that Salman Khan will be shown the trailer on stage with stars Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. The sources have further added that the shooting will take place on August 29.

This is the first time a film’s trailer is being exclusively previewed at the Bigg Boss House. The trailer will digitally drop on August 30, a day after its premiere on the reality show.

About the Baaghi 4 trailer

A source had earlier exclusively informed that the trailer will open the plot of Baaghi 4, capitalising on the intense face-off between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. “After the family-friendly action in the first three parts, the fourth Baaghi film takes the A-rated route, as K Harsha has left no stone unturned to design an uncompromised R-rated action film like the ones made in the West," the source adds. Baaghi 4 also features Sonam Bajwa and Harnaz Sandhu in key roles.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala’s work front

Apart from Baaghi 4, Tiger Shroff has two more films in his kitty – the Sachin Ravi-directed untitled high-concept actioner, produced by Murad Khetani and the Raj Mehta-directed Lag Ja Gale under Karan Johar’s production.

Sajid Nadaidwala, on the other hand, has the Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj film lined up for release in December. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

