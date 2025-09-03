Meet Jamie Smith’s girlfriend of 3 years and mom to their son Noah who likes to keep it low profile

England’s performance in 1st ODI against South Africa in Leeds was not impressive. South Africa first bundled England out for 131 and then chased the target in 20.5 overs with the loss of 3 wickets. Despite the not-so-good performance of England, there is one player who stole the show with his one catch. His name is Jamie Smith. Keep scrolling to know more about his girlfriend Kate Jukes, with whom he welcomed a son, Noah, in 2024.

About Kate Jukes

Jamie Smith was born on 12 July 2000 in Epsom, Surrey and has rapidly established himself in international cricket through impressive performances across all formats. But, apart from his on-field achievements, his relationship with his longtime partner Kate Jukes leaves his fans in awe. The lovebirds began dating approximately three years ago.

According to multiple sources, including SportsDunia and CelebrityBorns, she keeps her personal and professional life out of the limelight. Her career details remain undisclosed to the public. The much-in-love couple welcomed their son Noah Edmnd Smith in December 2024.

Jamie Smith withdrew from the England Test tour of New Zealand for the birth of his son

In 2024, Smith opted to withdraw from England’s Test tour of New Zealand to be present for the birth of his son. This choice, supported by the England team’s family-friendly policies, underscored his priorities: “Family has always been my No. 1 priority,” he stated.

From being together for several years to embracing parenthood, Jamie Smith and Kate Jukes offer a portrait of a relationship built on mutual support, respect, and discretion. It’s a reminder that even in the glare of international cricket, the cricketer's happiest innings may well unfold away from the stadium lights.

Jamie Smith to be a part of the Ashes Test

Jamie Smith is expected to be a part of the squad for England’s biggest test, The Ashes, which starts on November 1. It is after his good show against India that led to this decision. The man is dangerous as a keeper, fielder and batter. Certainly, an asset to England in multiple departments.

