2025 MTV VMAs Full Winners List: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK’s Rosé grab major trophies
With performances from Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, and more, the 2025 VMAs showed up for their artists. Know the winners below.
This year’s Video Music Awards were stars galore, bringing out some of the most celebrated and beloved attendees and performers at an event in the recent years. With the likes of Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande in the audience and on stage, it bemcae a must watch! Check out the full winners list below.
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead (WINNER)
Billie Eilish– Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars– Die With A Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.
Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti– Timeless
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Song of the Year
Alex Warren– Ordinary
Billie Eilish– Birds of a Feather
Doechii– Anxiety
Ed Sheeran– Sapphire
Gracie Abrams– I Love You, I’m Sorry
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars– Die With A Smile
Lorde– What Was That
Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT. (WINNER)
Tate McRae– Sports Car
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti– Timeless
Best New Artist
Alex Warren (WINNER)
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Sombr
The Marías
Best Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Charli xcx
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)
Tate McRae
MTV Push Performance of the Year
August 2024: Shaboozey A Bar Song (Tipsy)
September 2024: Ayra Starr Last Heartbreak Song
October 2024: Mark Ambor Belong Together
November 2024: Lay Bankz Graveyard
December 2024: Dasha Bye Bye Bye
January 2025: KATSEYE Touch (WINNER)
February 2025: Jordan Adetunji Kehlani
March 2025: Leon Thomas Yes It Is
April 2025: Livingston Shadow
May 2025: Damiano David Next Summer
June 2025: Gigi Perez Sailor Song
July 2025: Role Model Sally, When The Wine Runs Out
Best Collaboration
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs– Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA– luther
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars– Die With a Smile (WINNER)
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton– Pour Me a Drink
Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco– Sunset Blvd
Best Pop
Alex Warren– Ordinary
Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead (WINNER)
Ed Sheeran– Sapphire
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars– Die With A Smile
Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.
Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild
Best Hip-Hop
Doechii– Anxiety (WINNER)
Drake– Nokia
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll– Somebody Save Me
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red– Whatchu Kno About Me
Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us
LL Cool J ft. Eminem– Murdergram Deux
Travis Scott– 4X4
Best R&B
Chris Brown– Residuals
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs– Mutt (Remix)
Mariah Carey– Type Dangerous (WINNER)
Partynextdoor– No Chill
Summer Walker– Heart Of A Woman
SZA– Drive
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti– Timeless
Best Alternative
Gigi Perez– Sailor Song
Imagine Dragons– Wake Up
Lola Young– Messy
mgk & Jelly Roll– Lonely Road
sombr– Back to Friends (WINNER)
The Marías– Back To Me
Best Rock
Coldplay– All My Love (WINNER)
Evanescence– Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)
Green Day– One Eyed Bastard
Lenny Kravitz– Honey
Linkin Park– The Emptiness Machine
Twenty One Pilots– The Contract
Best Latin
Bad Bunny– Baile Inolvidable
J Balvin– Rio
Karol G– Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido
Peso Pluma– La Patrulla
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos– Khé?
Shakira– Soltera (WINNER)
Best K-pop
aespa– Whiplash
Jennie– Like JENNIE
Jimin– Who
Jisoo– Earthquake
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye– Born Again (WINNER)
Stray Kids– Chk Chk Boom
Rosé– Toxic Till the End
Best Afrobeats
Asake & Travis Scott– Active
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott– TaTaTa
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea– Shake It To The Max (Fly) (Remix)
Rema– Baby (Is It a Crime)
Tems ft. Asake– Get It Right
Tyla– Push 2 Start (WINNER)
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz– Piece Of My Heart
Best Country
Chris Stapleton– Think I’m In Love With You
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood– I’m Gonna Love You
Jelly Roll– Liar
Lainey Wilson– 4x4xU
Megan Moroney– Am I Okay? (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen– Smile
Best Album
Bad Bunny– Debí Tirar Más Fotos
Kendrick Lamar– GNX
Lady Gaga– Mayhem
Morgan Wallen– I’m the Problem
Sabrina Carpenter– Short n’ Sweet (WINNER)
The Weeknd– Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Longform Video
Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead (WINNER)
Bad Bunny– Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)
Damiano David– Funny Little Stories
Mac Miller– Balloonerism
Miley Cyrus– Something Beautiful
The Weeknd– Hurry Up Tomorrow
Best Group
aespa
All Time Low
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK (WINNER)
Coldplay
Evanescence
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
KATSEYE
My Chemical Romance
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
The Marías
twenty one pilots
Song of the Summer
Addison Rae– Headphones On
Alex Warren– Ordinary
Benson Boone– Mystical Magical
BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman– All The Way
Chappell Roan– The Subway
Demi Lovato– Fast
Doja Cat– Jealous Type
HUNTRIX: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI– Golden
Jessie Murph– Blue Strips
Justin Bieber– Daisies
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea– Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)
Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae– What I Want
Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County– Love Me Not
Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild
sombr– 12 to 12
Tate McRae– Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie) (WINNER)
Video for Good
Burna Boy– Higher
Charli xcx– Guess featuring Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Doechii– Anxiety
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll– Somebody Save Me
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco– Younger and Hotter Than Me
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan– Sleepwalking
Best Direction
Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead
Charli xcx– Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us
Lady Gaga– Abracadabra (WINNER)
Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.
Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild
Best Art Direction
Charli xcx– Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us
Lady Gaga– Abracadabra (WINNER)
Lorde– Man of the Year
Miley Cyrus– End of the World
Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.
Best Cinematography
Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead
Ed Sheeran– Sapphire
Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us (WINNER)
Lady Gaga– Abracadabra
Miley Cyrus– Easy Lover
Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild
Best Editing
Charli xcx– Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran– Sapphire
Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us
Lady Gaga– Abracadabra
Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild
Tate McRae– Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie) (WINNER)
Best Choreography
Doechii– Anxiety (WINNER)
FKA Twigs– Eusexua
Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us
Lady Gaga– Abracadabra
Tyla– Push 2 Start
Zara Larsson– Pretty Ugly
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead
Lady Gaga– Abracadabra
Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.
Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild (WINNER)
Tate McRae– Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)
The Weeknd– Hurry Up Tomorrow
