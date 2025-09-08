2025 MTV VMAs Full Winners List: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK’s Rosé grab major trophies

This year’s Video Music Awards were stars galore, bringing out some of the most celebrated and beloved attendees and performers at an event in the recent years. With the likes of Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Sabrina Carpenter, and Ariana Grande in the audience and on stage, it bemcae a must watch! Check out the full winners list below.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead (WINNER)

Billie Eilish– Birds of a Feather

Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars– Die With A Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.

Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti– Timeless

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren– Ordinary

Billie Eilish– Birds of a Feather

Doechii– Anxiety

Ed Sheeran– Sapphire

Gracie Abrams– I Love You, I’m Sorry

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars– Die With A Smile

Lorde– What Was That

Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT. (WINNER)

Tate McRae– Sports Car

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti– Timeless

Best New Artist

Alex Warren (WINNER)

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance of the Year

August 2024: Shaboozey A Bar Song (Tipsy)

September 2024: Ayra Starr Last Heartbreak Song

October 2024: Mark Ambor Belong Together

November 2024: Lay Bankz Graveyard

December 2024: Dasha Bye Bye Bye

January 2025: KATSEYE Touch (WINNER)

February 2025: Jordan Adetunji Kehlani

March 2025: Leon Thomas Yes It Is

April 2025: Livingston Shadow

May 2025: Damiano David Next Summer

June 2025: Gigi Perez Sailor Song

July 2025: Role Model Sally, When The Wine Runs Out

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs– Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA– luther

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars– Die With a Smile (WINNER)

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton– Pour Me a Drink

Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco– Sunset Blvd

Best Pop

Alex Warren– Ordinary

Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead (WINNER)

Ed Sheeran– Sapphire

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars– Die With A Smile

Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.

Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii– Anxiety (WINNER)

Drake– Nokia

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll– Somebody Save Me

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red– Whatchu Kno About Me

Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us

LL Cool J ft. Eminem– Murdergram Deux

Travis Scott– 4X4

Best R&B

Chris Brown– Residuals

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs– Mutt (Remix)

Mariah Carey– Type Dangerous (WINNER)

Partynextdoor– No Chill

Summer Walker– Heart Of A Woman

SZA– Drive

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti– Timeless

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez– Sailor Song

Imagine Dragons– Wake Up

Lola Young– Messy

mgk & Jelly Roll– Lonely Road

sombr– Back to Friends (WINNER)

The Marías– Back To Me

Best Rock

Coldplay– All My Love (WINNER)

Evanescence– Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)

Green Day– One Eyed Bastard

Lenny Kravitz– Honey

Linkin Park– The Emptiness Machine

Twenty One Pilots– The Contract

Best Latin

Bad Bunny– Baile Inolvidable

J Balvin– Rio

Karol G– Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido

Peso Pluma– La Patrulla

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos– Khé?

Shakira– Soltera (WINNER)

Best K-pop

aespa– Whiplash

Jennie– Like JENNIE

Jimin– Who

Jisoo– Earthquake

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye– Born Again (WINNER)

Stray Kids– Chk Chk Boom

Rosé– Toxic Till the End

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott– Active

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott– TaTaTa

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea– Shake It To The Max (Fly) (Remix)

Rema– Baby (Is It a Crime)

Tems ft. Asake– Get It Right

Tyla– Push 2 Start (WINNER)

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz– Piece Of My Heart

Best Country

Chris Stapleton– Think I’m In Love With You

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood– I’m Gonna Love You

Jelly Roll– Liar

Lainey Wilson– 4x4xU

Megan Moroney– Am I Okay? (WINNER)

Morgan Wallen– Smile

Best Album

Bad Bunny– Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar– GNX

Lady Gaga– Mayhem

Morgan Wallen– I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter– Short n’ Sweet (WINNER)

The Weeknd– Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Longform Video

Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead (WINNER)

Bad Bunny– Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)

Damiano David– Funny Little Stories

Mac Miller– Balloonerism

Miley Cyrus– Something Beautiful

The Weeknd– Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Group

aespa

All Time Low

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK (WINNER)

Coldplay

Evanescence

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

KATSEYE

My Chemical Romance

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

The Marías

twenty one pilots

Song of the Summer

Addison Rae– Headphones On

Alex Warren– Ordinary

Benson Boone– Mystical Magical

BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman– All The Way

Chappell Roan– The Subway

Demi Lovato– Fast

Doja Cat– Jealous Type

HUNTRIX: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI– Golden

Jessie Murph– Blue Strips

Justin Bieber– Daisies

MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea– Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)

Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae– What I Want

Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County– Love Me Not

Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild

sombr– 12 to 12

Tate McRae– Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie) (WINNER)

Video for Good

Burna Boy– Higher

Charli xcx– Guess featuring Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Doechii– Anxiety

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll– Somebody Save Me

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco– Younger and Hotter Than Me

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan– Sleepwalking

Best Direction

Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead

Charli xcx– Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us

Lady Gaga– Abracadabra (WINNER)

Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.

Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx– Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us

Lady Gaga– Abracadabra (WINNER)

Lorde– Man of the Year

Miley Cyrus– End of the World

Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead

Ed Sheeran– Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us (WINNER)

Lady Gaga– Abracadabra

Miley Cyrus– Easy Lover

Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild

Best Editing

Charli xcx– Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Ed Sheeran– Sapphire

Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us

Lady Gaga– Abracadabra

Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild

Tate McRae– Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie) (WINNER)

Best Choreography

Doechii– Anxiety (WINNER)

FKA Twigs– Eusexua

Kendrick Lamar– Not Like Us

Lady Gaga– Abracadabra

Tyla– Push 2 Start

Zara Larsson– Pretty Ugly

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande– Brighter Days Ahead

Lady Gaga– Abracadabra

Rosé & Bruno Mars– APT.

Sabrina Carpenter– Manchild (WINNER)

Tate McRae– Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)

The Weeknd– Hurry Up Tomorrow

