Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Opening Weekend Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan starrer scores good results; Collects Rs 35 crore in 3 days

Tamil film Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role, along with Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth, is performing decently at the box office. The psychological action thriller drama met with average word-of-mouth but the weekend biz is pretty much on expected lines.

Debuted with Rs 12.30 crore, Madharaasi witnessed a nominal dip on the second day and collected Rs 12 crore in Tamil Nadu. Estimates suggest that the AR Murugadoss directorial has registered another drop of 5 percent on its first Sunday. The movie collected around Rs 11.50 crore on Day 3, taking the opening weekend cume to Rs 35.80 crore gross at the Tamil box office.

Madharaasi's fate depends on its box office trends in weekdays

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer needs to show strong hold on the first Monday and then on the weekdays in order to reach a respectable total by the end of its theatrical run. If it manages to gain traction further, it might sail through a favourable theatrical verdict.

The movie isn't performing on the lines of Sivakarthikeyan's previous release, Amaran, which was a huge blockbuster in Tamil Nadu. The fate of Madharaasi is crucial for AR Murugadoss as his last few directorial films including Salman Khan's Sikandar couldn't strike the right chords with the audience and met with dismal box office results. Had the movie met with unanimous audience reactions, the box office picture could have been much better, with surges on Saturday and Sunday

Day-wise box office collections of Madharaasi is as follows:

Day Tamil Nadu Box Office 1 Rs 12.30 crore 2 Rs 12.00 crore 3 Rs 11.50 crore Total Rs 35.80 crore gross

Madharaasi in cinemas

