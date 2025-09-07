Param Sundari Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's rom-com adds Rs 5.90 crore in 2nd weekend, approaches Rs 50 crore mark

Maddock Films’ production venture Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, recorded a reasonable second weekend at the box office. The romantic comedy drama, helmed by Tushar Jalota, added Rs 5.90 crore to the tally in its second weekend, witnessing a drop of 75 percent from its opening weekend in India.

Opened with Rs 6.85 crore, Param Sundari wrapped its first weekend at Rs 25.50 crore and added Rs 12 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday, taking the opening week's total cume to Rs 37.50 crore net. The movie entered the second weekend by minting Rs 1.75 crore on the second Friday, which turned out to be its lowest business day till now. The movie further registered a jump and collected Rs 2 crore on the second Saturday.

Param Sundari collects Rs 2.15 crore on Day 10, nears the Rs 50 crore mark

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor movie witnessed a nominal spike today on its second Sunday. It collected Rs 2.15 crore today and wrapped its second weekend slightly under the Rs 45 crore net mark at the domestic box office.

The movie needs to hold well on the weekdays now and surpass the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its second week. Param Sundari is a safe bet as the makers have already recovered most of their expenses by locking non-theatrical deals at a good price. However, the final verdict of the movie will solely depend on its theatrical turnover, and it needs to hit the Rs 60 crore mark to be termed a success.

Day-wise box office collection of Param Sundari is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 9.65 crore 4 Rs 3.00 crore 5 Rs 3.75 crore 6 Rs 2.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 1.75 crore 9 Rs 2.00 crore 10 Rs 2.15 crore (est.) Total Rs 43.40 crore net

Param Sundari in cinemas

Param Sundari is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

