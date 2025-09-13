Aamir Khan’s cameo in Coolie was a ‘big mistake?’ Know truth behind actor's alleged reaction to Rajnikanth starrer

Aamir Khan is making headlines over his alleged comments about working with Rajinikanth in Coolie. The actor was one of the many superstars in the film, as Lokesh Kanagraj made a brave attempt at making a pan-India film.

Amid the buzz created by the film online, a news piece went viral, wherein the Sitaare Zameen Par star alleged that taking up the character of Dahaa in the movie was a “big mistake.”

The news piece was by Startalk-BollyBuzz-Entertainment, which had Aamir Khan’s statement written over it. However, the circulation of the article on social media made the fans wonder if the movie star had actually criticized his role openly in the media.

The truth behind Aamir Khan’s critical statements over his cameo appearance in Coolie

After Aamir Khan’s alleged comments sparked a debate online, the actor’s spokesperson clarified that the former had said no such things. They mentioned to the media portal, “Aamir Khan has made no negative comments about the film Coolie.”

The representative of the Bollywood star went on to add, “Mr. Aamir Khan has given no such interview and has made no negative comments about the film Coolie. Mr. Khan has the highest regard for Mr. Rajnikant, Mr. Lokesh, and, in fact, the entire team of Coolie. The film has done over 500 Cr at the box office, which speaks for itself.”

Additionally, the source close to the makers of Coolie shared that the news piece circulating online is “fake.”

Amid the controversies, Coolie has landed on the OTT platform. The movie brings back Rajinikanth’s charm and reunites him with Nagarjuna after 1991’s Shanti Kranti. The movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: After Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Aamir Khan’s superhero movie shelved?