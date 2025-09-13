Who is Ritika Nayak? Meet 27-year-old actress winning hearts with her performance in Mirai, previously seen in Hi Nanna

If you have recently watched Mirai, then we bet there is one name apart from Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj who must have left you impressed. That name is of Ritika Nayak, who is carving her own path in the industry with her talent, grit and confidence. Despite belonging to a non-filmy background, she has become a household name. Keep scrolling further to know more about her life.

Ritika Nayak’s education

Ritika Nayak is an Indian actress mainly working in the Telugu film industry. She was born on 27 October 1997 in Delhi into a middle-class Odia family. She did her schooling at Delhi Police Public School and then went to Delhi University for her Master's.

Ritika Nayak’s entry in modelling and acting

In 2019, Ritika won the Delhi Times Fresh Face season 12. This helped her enter modelling and opened doors to auditions. In 2022, she made her acting debut with Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. She portrayed the role of Vasudha — a performance that got positive responses and even a nomination for SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut - Telugu.

After this, in 2023, she starred in the popular film Hi Nanna and played the role of grown-up Mahi. This film also starred Mrunal Thakur and Nani as the leads.

Talking about her performance in the recently released film Mirai, a Telugu fantasy film, she has been particularly praised. She plays Vibha in that, and critics & audiences have noted her screen presence.

Cast and Crew of Mirai

The film, which hit the screens on September 12, stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, and others. The movie is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by none other than TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The film features a strong cast, including Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendranath Zutshi, Pawan Chopra, Tanja Keller, and more.

Ritika Nayak’s upcoming projects

Ritika has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She has one with Anand Deverakonda and the another one is VT15 — an Indo-Korean horror‑comedy.

