Why was Janhvi Kapoor buying traveling tickets for film shoots? Boney Kapoor reveals surprising reason

Bollywood actors and their heavy entourage have become a topic of discussion for a long time now. Many producers and filmmakers have often raised this topic and complained about it, and it has become a big debate. But recently, Boney Kapoor shared that his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor take much pressure off themselves and pay their own bills to ease off producer’s head.

Boney Kapoor on Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor’s entourage cost

Talking on Komal Nahta’s Game Changers YouTube channel, Boney Kapoor revealed how stars in his own family help producers. He added that if Janhvi Kapoor is travelling during a shoot, then she will buy her own tickets. If her staff or relatives travel with her, I’ve paid for their tickets and rooms myself," Boney shared, recalling how Anil also used to help producers during his early career by carrying home piles of dirty clothes.

He revealed that their mother would be angry with Anil, but he would say that the costs are exorbitant and would pay.

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her wedding plans

Recently, in an interview, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about her future wedding and honeymoon plans. On being asked how she sees herself as a bride, the actress replied that she has been dressing up so much every day that on her wedding day, she would just like to be comfortable. “I know I want to get married in Tirupati. I definitely don’t want too many people there. I want it to be quick; I want the honeymoon to be very long. I definitely know that whatever I wear will be Manish [Malhotra], because he’s my favourite person and he’s family.”

She even spoke about love and relationships in today’s time. Janhvi admitted that it is almost impossible to fall in love now. She said that if someone from this generation is navigating their way to find a partner, then instant gratification has made the entire idea of romance transactional-- that it is doubtful if people have the patience, aptitude or openness for a real connection.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She now has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra.

