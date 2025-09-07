Decoding the economics of Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff's action film fetches strong non-theatrical deal

Tiger Shroff's latest outing, Baaghi 4, is now playing in cinemas. The action entertainer, directed by Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha, is witnessing a below-par trend at the box office. No matter how Baaghi 4 turns out to be by the end of the day, the makers have already made table profits, selling its non-theatrical rights at staggering prices.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 80 crore including P&A expenses, Baaghi 4 made a total recovery of Rs 92 crore, making a profit of Rs 12 crore for the makers, only from the non-theatrical deals. Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment sold its post-theatrical digital streaming rights to Prime Video at a superb price of Rs 50 crore. The makers bagged another Rs 25 crore by locking its satellite rights with Zee Cinema. The music rights of Baaghi 4 were bagged by T-Series at a sum of Rs 17 crore.

Baaghi 4 is a safe venture; the Box office verdict depends on the theatrical performance

The non-theatrical deals of Baaghi 4 have made it a safe venture. However, the final box office verdict will solely depend on its theatrical performance and the trend so far is sub par. Talking about its weekend performance, the movie opened with Rs 11.50 crore net, recording the lowest start for the franchise. Further, it dropped by 20 percent on the second day and added just Rs 9.50 crore to the tally, taking the two-day cume to Rs 20 crore.

The Tiger Shroff starrer is expected to wrap its opening weekend a little under Rs 30 crore net at the Indian box office, that too, with an external push. It will be seen how the movie performs on weekdays. Based on the current trends, Tiger Shroff fans will have to wait a little longer for a perfect comeback of their hero at the box office.

Have a look at the economics for Baaghi 4:

Particulars Amount Cost of Production (incl. P&A) Rs 80.00 crore Non Theatrical Digital Rs 50.00 crore Music Rs 20.00 crore Sattelite Rs 50.00 crore Total Non-theatrical revenue Rs 92.00 crore Table Profit Rs 12.00 crore

Baaghi 4 in cinemas

Baaghi 4 is playing in cinemas nearby. The movie is facing clashes with The Conjuring: Last Rites and The Bengal Chapter. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

