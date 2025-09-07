Baaghi 4 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer DROPS on day 2, collects Rs 8.00 crore

Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha, and starring Tiger Shroff in the lead, along with Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa, started struggling at the box office from its second day itself. The A-rated gory action entertainer met with average word-of-mouth from the audience and the critics, which is hampering its box office potential.

Advertisement

Debuted with Rs 11 crore on its opening day, Baaghi 4 recorded a big drop on the second day. According to estimates, the Tiger Shroff starrer netted Rs 8 crore on Day 2, witnessing a dip by 27 percent. It should be noted that the Baaghi 4 numbers have a significant external push. The movie needs to record a strong hold on its third day in order to wrap its opening weekend cume on a decent note.

Baaghi 4 targets Rs 25 crore in opening weekend, needs miraculous jump

The two-day total cume of Baaghi 4 reached Rs 19 crore net at the Indian box office. It needs a miraculous jump on Sunday and then a strong box office trend on the weekdays. Based on the current trends, the Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt starrer is likely to finish its opening weekend at just Rs 25 crore net mark in India.

Interestingly, the second installment of the Baaghi franchise opened with the Rs 25 crore mark back in 2018. The drastic drop in box office collections from Baaghi 2 to Baaghi 4 proves how the franchise has lost its fanbase among the audience with each passing installment. The makers need to wake up and see the reality.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Baaghi 4 released in a clash with the Hollywood movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which is showing better trends at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Baaghi 4 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 11 crore 2 Rs 8 crore Total Rs 19 crore

Baaghi 4 in cinemas

Baaghi 4 is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 Opening Day Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's action film starts at Rs 11 crore but…