EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut gears up for Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3 from November 2025

In the last decade, Kangana Ranaut delivered memorable films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns among others. The actress tasted theatrical success, and till date, the Tanu Weds Manu sequel is among the highest-grossing female-led films of Hindi cinema. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kangana Ranaut is all gearing up to reunite with Vikas Bahl and Anand L Rai on Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3, respectively.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, Kangana Ranaut is all set to start shooting for the Queen sequel from November 2025. “Vikas Bahl has locked the script of Queen 2, and is presently on a recce in UK. Much like the first part, the sequel too is set in India and overseas. One of the international locations identified by Vikas Bahl and team is London,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informed that the idea to make a Queen sequel has come from a powerful script and the entire team is bullish on the same. Right after Queen 2, Kangana Ranaut will move on to the third instalment of the iconic Tanu Weds Manu franchise. "Anand L Rai has already written the script of Tanu Weds Manu 3, and aims to take the film on floors by early 2026, post the release of his next directorial – Tere Ishk Mein," the source added.

Advertisement

Buzz is, Kangana will have multiple roles in Tanu Weds Manu 3, and much like the earlier parts, this one too will be a heartland story with shades of comedy and drama. “The film will mark the reunion of Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan. The script has shaped up well, and the makers are excited to take the film on floors,” the source concluded.

Both Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3 are expected to be money spinners at the box office, as the earlier parts have been loved by the cinema-going audience. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Box Office Preview: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor film run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day