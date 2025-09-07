The Conjuring Last Rites hits it out of the park at worldwide box office; Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga starrer collects USD 187 million in opening weekend

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves and starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the lead roles, stormed the box office in its opening weekend. Surpassing all the pre-release projections, the horror flick recorded the second biggest opening in its genre at the worldwide box office.

The final instalment of The Conjuring franchise hit out of the park in its 5-day long weekend haul. The movie marked its global debut with a phenomenal USD 187 million. Of which, USD 83 million came from the domestic markets, while the international territories performed above the box office projections. Released across 66 foreign markets, The Conjuring: Last Rites fetched a sum of USD 104 million in its extended opening weekend.

The Conjuring: Last Rites turns out to be the biggest horror opener internationally, surpassing IT Chapter Two

The Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga starrer became the first horror movie to surpass the USD 100 million mark in its opening weekend in international markets. Last Rites has set a new benchmark for the horror genre, surpassing the previous recordholder, IT Chapter Two. For the record, the second instalment of the IT franchise debuted with USD 93.9 million.

On the global front, The Conjuring: Last Rites surpassed the first weekend cume of IT Chapter Two (USD 185 million) and remained slightly behind the 2017 released IT Chapter One's weekend gross, USD 189 million.

Box office collection of The Conjuring: Last Rites-

Particulars 5-day weekend Box Office

Domestic USD 83 crore

Overseas USD 104 crore

Total USD 187 crore

The phenomenal box office performance of Last Rites proves yet again how much the audience loves the horror genre. Touted to be the final chapter of the much-loved The Conjuring Universe, Last Rites is set for a long run. It will be interesting to see whether the makers stick to their decision of ending the franchise with the latest release or give it a second thought.

The Conjuring: Last Rites in cinemas

The Conjuring: Last Rites is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

