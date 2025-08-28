EXCLUSIVE: Shamita Shetty admits comparisons with sister Shilpa Shetty created ‘turmoil’: 'We have our own...’

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are two of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. Both have created their own mark in the industry. But, there is always a subtle comparison between the two sisters in terms of their careers, achievements and more. We recently sat down with Shamita for an exclusive chat where she opened up about her take on such comparisons and admitted that now, she is unaffected by the comparisons.

How does Shamita Shetty deal with comparisons to her sister Shilpa Shetty?

On being asked how she deals with such comparisons and if it makes her frustrated, Shamita Shetty instantly replied, "Now no!’ She also admitted that her sister Shilpa Shetty is the ‘Holy Cow’ and called herself the ‘brat’. “It was very difficult just to be and discover more about myself because that’s what happens along your journey and experiences, right. To constantly feel like ‘oh maybe that’s not good of me or that’s not right of me…it creates a certain amount of turmoil inside. Because then you don’t know who you should be,” she added.

Shamita further confessed that for a long time in her childhood, she went through that confusion. Having said that, she also revealed that now it’s very different. She has come on her own, she is confident, and is very clear about who she wants to be, so the comparisons don’t really make any difference for her now.

Will Shamita Shetty's thoughts influence Shilpa Shetty?

Shamita Shetty added that she didn’t open up about how she felt when she was a child. But today, when the actress is asked about how she feels about the comparisons, her only thought is that it’s stupid to compare 2 human beings. “Every personality is different; it’s not just about two siblings. Two people in the same household can be exact opposites, and that is exactly Shilpa and me, and we have our own individual forte.”

Recently, the two sisters were seen in the Rakshabandhan special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The warm bond that they share was evident in that episode. Even social media is proof of the love Shamita and Shilpa have for each other.

