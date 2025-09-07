Shahid Kapoor kisses Mira Rajput in sweet birthday post: 'You complete me'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his wife, Mira Rajput, as she turned 31 on Sunday, September 7. The actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram along with an emotional note, expressing his love and gratitude. In one of the photos, Shahid was seen planting a kiss on Mira’s cheek, making fans shower the couple with love.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor’s birthday wish for Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate Mira Rajput’s special day with a touching caption. He wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You complete me. God wrapped you up in a little bundle of joy and saved you for me. And I am lucky to have you for the rest of my life. Be happy be healthy express yourself every chance you get….In every way you like…..may your radiance fill everything you touch.”

The post included multiple pictures of Mira. In one, she was seen enjoying a quiet moment in a field wearing an oversized pink shirt. Another showed her posing at a dinner table, while a candid selfie captured the couple by a riverside, where Shahid kissed her on the cheek.

Here’s how Shahid and Mira celebrated milestones together

The post comes just weeks after Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor marked their 10th wedding anniversary on July 7, 2025. Mira shared a string of pictures from their journey together and captioned them, “Ten years later, and you’re still the one-my forever. You and I, we, us, and now.” The pictures showed Shahid spending time with their children, Misha and Zain, along with some candid moments of the couple.

Advertisement

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. The wedding included a Gurudwara ceremony followed by a Hindu jaimala. They welcomed their daughter, Misha, in 2016 and their son, Zain, in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor’s recent work and family life

The couple recently took a trip to London, where Shahid also played cricket at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground. On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Mumbai Police. He has also wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film with Vishal Bhardwaj. The untitled project features Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani.

ALSO READ: Why was Janhvi Kapoor buying traveling tickets for film shoots? Boney Kapoor reveals surprising reason