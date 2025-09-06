Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi takes decent start, flirts with Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil movie Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, along with Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth, was released in cinemas today. The psychological action thriller drama, written and directed by AR Murugadoss, opened to a decent start in the home state, after registering average advance sales.

Bankrolled by Sri Lakshmi Movies, Madharaasi is flirting with a double-digit opening at the Tamil Nadu box office. Estimates suggest that the action thriller has hit the Rs 10 crore mark on the opening day.

Madharaasi should aim for better trends over the weekend

Marking the return of Sivakarthikeyan to the big screen after his blockbuster military drama, Amaran, Madharaasi received mixed initial response from the audience and critics. Though the reports seem fine for a favorable theatrical run, the action thriller should aim for a good jump on Saturday and Sunday and end the opening weekend on a high.

Moreover, it will need to show some better legs on weekdays. If it manages to attract the audience, it might sail through a positive theatrical verdict. The fate of Madharaasi is very crucial for AR Murugadoss as his last few directorial ventures including Salman Khan starrer Sikandar failed miserably.

The movie has recorded good pre-sales for the second day in Tamil Nadu, polling around Rs 4.60 crore in 380-plus cinemas. It registered 85 percent hold from its opening day advances, which indicates an encouraging trend.

Madharaasi in cinemas

Madharaasi is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

