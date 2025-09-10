Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar vs Arshad Warsi’s explosive face-off in Court comes with laughter and drama

The trailer of Jolly LLB 3 has finally been released, and it has quickly become the talk of social media. Fans were eagerly waiting for the return of the much-loved courtroom comedy franchise, and now the trailer has set high expectations. The film will hit theaters on September 19, 2025.

The trailer was launched in two cities. Akshay Kumar, who represents Kanpur in the film, unveiled the trailer in Kanpur. On the other hand, Arshad Warsi, who is connected with Meerut in the storyline, launched it in Meerut. Actor Saurabh Shukla, who plays the judge in the series, announced that the trailer would be released in both cities, making the event even more special.

The makers also organized voting to decide the launch location. However, the judge’s verdict ensured that both cities got the opportunity to host the trailer launch.

What’s in the Jolly LLB 3 trailer?

The trailer has received a UA 13+ rating from the censor board. It features Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as two rival Jollys, fighting to prove who the real Jolly is. Their constant arguments and legal battles leave Saurabh Shukla’s judge character visibly frustrated, as he struggles to decide who deserves the title of “real Jolly.” The trailer promises plenty of comedy and courtroom drama, which has been the franchise’s strength since its first release.

Fans have praised the trailer on social media, making it trend shortly after release. Viewers have shared that the face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi brings a refreshing twist to the franchise. Many believe the film has the potential to become one of the biggest hits of 2025.

By bringing back familiar characters with a new rivalry, Jolly LLB 3 has successfully raised curiosity among audiences. The mix of humor, courtroom tension, and strong performances has created strong buzz even before release.

The earlier installments of Jolly LLB were well-received for their blend of satire and entertainment. With both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi now sharing the screen, expectations are even higher. Social media reactions show that fans are ready to witness this legal comedy clash.

