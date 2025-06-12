Aamir Khan talks about his failures in marriages: 'Shaadi mein kaamyaab nahi hua, divorce mein...'

Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screens after 3 years with Sitaare Zameen Par. He is on a promotional spree, leaving no stone unturned to market his upcoming movie in the best possible way. While doing rounds for promotions, Mr Perfectionist talked about his failures in marriages and shed light on his reported cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next.

In a candid chat with Zoom, Aamir Khan underlined that he can pretend or fake that his married life with Kiran Rao is happy, but that would be a lie. “Humare parivar ke liye bhi ye ek cheez hain jisse hum khush nahi hain. Hum khushi-khushi ye cheez nahi kar rahe hain. Lekin kuch circumstances aise aayein jisme humein lagta hain ki shayad humara rishta badal gaya hain. Toh meri thinking ye hain ki yaa toh main duniya ko jhooth bol sakta hoon aur pretend kar sakta hoon ki Kiran aur main bohot khush hain aur hum log shaadi-shuda hain," said the actor.

(For our family, too, this is one thing that we are not happy about. We are not doing these things happily. However, some circumstances have arisen in which we feel our relationship may have evolved. So my thinking is that maybe I can lie to the world and pretend that Kiran and I are very happy.)

The 60-year-old joked about his divorces and said, "Shaadi me main kamyab nahi hua hun, lekin divorce me main hua hoon (I have not succeeded in marriage, but I have succeeded in divorce)."

For the unversed, the actor has been divorced twice. He got separated from his first wife, Reena Dutta, after 21 years of marriage, and then parted ways with Kiran Rao, having spent 16 years in marriage. The Dangal actor introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on his 60th birthday.

Aamir Khan breaks silence on his 'rumored' cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie

Apart from his relationships, Aamir Khan also confirmed his rumored cameo in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The superstar mentioned that he didn't even hear the script and agreed to the guest's appearance because he is a big fan of Thalaivar.

On the work front, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is slated to hit the cinemas on June 20th. The actor will soon join Rajkumar Hirani in the biopic about Dada Saheb Phalke. In addition, he signed a superhero action film with Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj, slated to go on the floors in the second half of 2026.

