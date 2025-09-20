When Gauri Khan asked Suhana Khan to ‘never date two boys at same time’

As much as fans love Bollywood stars for their acting skills and looks, they are also always interested in their dating lives. Especially the Gen Z stars often grab eyeballs for their rumored linkups and sightings with their co-stars. But what do their mothers think about all this?

In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Gauri Khan gave the best dating advice to her daughter, Suhana Khan, and son, Aryan Khan, that’ll leave you in stitches.

Gauri Khan’s dating advice for Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan, BFFs Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey appeared together. The Bollywood Wives left the audience mesmerised by their sass and jokes. But one of the highlights of the show was when Karan Johar asked Shah Rukh Khan’s wife about the dating advice she gives her daughter, Suhana Khan.

To this, she smiled and said, “Never date two boys at the same time.” When asked what dating advice she gives her son, Aryan Khan. She, yet again, without a pause, said, “Date as many girls as you want till you decide to get married and then full stop.” This left everyone, including the host, laughing.

The moment Gauri ended her answer, Karan quipped, “I think Ananya has done that. She was oscillating between two.” Bhavana Pandey instantly defended her daughter by saying, “She was thinking of two, hence she broke up with one.” Everyone had a good laugh, and the filmmaker concluded by saying, “Gauri, good advice.”

Suhana Khan's work front

Suhana Khan is all set to make her feature film debut with an action-packed King. She is going to share the screen space with her dad, Shah Rukh Khan, for the first time. SRK plays a gangster in the action thriller, which is touted as one of the most expensive films in Hindi Cinema, and features the actor in a raw and rugged avatar.

The film features a strong ensemble led by SRK and Deepika Padukone, with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji , Abhay Verma, and Jackie Shroff in key supporting roles.

